Australia India Skills Summit 2025 Kicks Off In New Delhi
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / New Delhi, 1 April 2025: The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) is bringing together a future skills delegation of 19 members from 13 institutes providing Australian skilling capability across technologies, green economy and infrastructure.
The objectives of the delegation visit are to build two-way market literacy and partnership momentum and develop business ties / partnerships between Australian and Indian institutions, universities and corporates providers.
Coinciding with the visit, The Australia India Skills Summit 2025 is organised between 1- 4 April 2025, which will include programming across three cities – New Delhi, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad.
The summit started in Delhi on 1 April 2025 marking a significant step forward in enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two nations. The inaugural session featured keynotes from prominent stakeholders from both the Governments. The event in Delhi was organised in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
The Summit will be held for 2 days in New Delhi (1-2 April 2025), followed by Ahmedabad (3 April 2025) and Hyderabad (4 April 2025).
The summit also includes thought leadership sessions, market updates, site visits, policy briefings, business roundtables, and networking events.
In Delhi, the summit also highlighted the partnerships between Australian and Indian entities which are working towards the advancement of skills development and workforce training.
Dr Monica Kennedy, Minister – Commercial and Head of the Australian Trade and Investment Commission in South Asia said,“India is emerging as a significant contributor to the global skilling sector, aiming to establish itself as the“Skills Capital of World.” Australia's skills priorities align with India's own industry needs, presenting genuine opportunities for continued collaboration. Today, we bring together experts from both nations to share knowledge, best practices, and innovative solutions in skills development. We are confident that this summit will mark the beginning of a new chapter in our bilateral cooperation and will contribute to a deeper and broader Australia-India education relationship.”
Australia has a reputation for world-class vocational education, skills and training. Australia's skills training sector is designed by industry, for industry. With over 60% of Australian employers upskill their workforce each year using Australia's training system, and 45% of Australians aged between 15 and 19 years actively participate in skills training.
Australia is home to a diverse and specialised skills training sector, including publicly owned technical and further education (TAFE) institutes, dual sector universities, privately-owned training providers, edtech platform providers, and enterprise training providers.
As India is moving toward becoming the skill capital of the World, strategic partnerships with global leaders such as Australia will play a key role in preparing its workforce with skills for the future.
Company :-Dentsu Creative PR
User :- Ankush Chavan
Email :...
