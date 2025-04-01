403
GCC Calls For Stronger Int'l Efforts To Prevent Conflicts, Human Rights Violations
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, April 1 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Tuesday called for stronger international efforts and support for global initiatives that contribute to conflict prevention and the protection of human rights.
This includes the promotion of dialogue and mediation whether at the national, regional or international level, to address tensions before they escalate.
The aforementioned remarks were made by Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva Ambassador Nasser Al-Hayen in his capacity as the Chair of the GCC Ambassadors' Council, during discussions on Agenda Item 10 concerning technical cooperation and capacity-building in human rights at the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.
Ambassador Al-Hayen emphasized the GCC's strong commitment to supporting countries in building their human rights capacities, stressing that successful programs rely on cooperation and the consent of the states involved.
He stressed the importance of supporting developing countries in strengthening their national plans to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and encouraged States to seek support from the UN Human Rights Office, urging the Office at the same time to strengthen its efforts in this field.
He also underscored that technical assistance and capacity-building can play a key role in peacebuilding and conflict prevention, adding that by creating the right conditions, these efforts can support successful dialogue and mediation when needed and requested by the parties.
Ambassador Al-Hayen reaffirmed the GCC's commitment to working closely with partners to make technical cooperation programs more effective and to ensure that they lead to real and lasting improvements on the ground. (end)
