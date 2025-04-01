Rapdev Ranks #31 On Inc. Regionals Northeast Fastest-Growing Companies 2025 List

"Our success isn't just about growth-it's about delivering real impact for customers who trust us to modernize their technology-driven services and operations," said Tameem Hourani , Founder and CEO of RapDev. "This achievement belongs to our team , who push boundaries daily, and to our customers, who challenge us to keep innovating."

Since its founding, RapDev has evolved from a specialized consultancy into a trusted engineering partner for global enterprises, financial institutions, and cloud-native organizations. RapDev's patented innovations in ServiceNow automation, like CSDM as Cod , which simplifies data model adoption, and Tag Generator (Patent Pending), which enhances cloud infrastructure governance, continue to redefine enterprise operations. These solutions, along with their Managed Datadog and Managed SO services, enable organizations to modernize their technology-driven services and operations more effectively.

With this milestone, RapDev remains focused on advancing AI-powered solutions, expanding into new markets, and delivering solutions that drive efficiency for operations worldwide.

Founded in 2019, RapDev is the go-to partner for Fortune 1000 organizations looking to accelerate and optimize their Datadog and ServiceNow implementations. As a trusted Datadog Premier Partner and ServiceNow Elite Partner, RapDev offers unparalleled expertise in implementation at scale. RapDev expertly guides organizations through their Engineering and DevOps transformations from beginning to end. For more information, visit .

