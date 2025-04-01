Txjet Expands Dedicated Fleet With Second Vision Jet To Deliver More Lifesaving Organs

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "By expanding our fleet, we are increasing our capacity to support the critical time-sensitive nature of organ recovery and transplantation," said Steve Johnson, Chief Operating Officer at TxJet. "The Vision Jets are far more efficient and reduces the direct cost of transporting donated organs. We believe that this will allow transplant center to improve patient outcomes and even accept more organs."

The newly acquired Vision Jet will join TxJet's Cessna CJ3+ aircraft, further solidifying the organization's position as a leader in organ transplant aviation. TxJet remains focused on mission coordination, fleet management, and pilot scheduling while partnering with experienced industry professionals to execute flight operations. To book a flight, visit TxJet/request-flight/.

Operational Partnership with Jet Logistics, Inc.

All flight operations, including dispatch, pre-flight safety checks, and regulatory compliance, are conducted by Jet Logistics, Inc., an FAA certificated Air Carrier (FAA Air Carrier #ZP7A427J) contracted to operate TxJet aircraft. This partnership ensures that every mission meets the highest safety standards while enabling TxJet to concentrate on the essential elements of mission coordination and customer service.

"Our collaboration with Jet Logistics, Inc. allows us to maintain top notch aviation" added Jamie Adams, Director of Aviation at TxJet. "While TxJet manages the process and customer service, Jet Logistics, Inc. ensures that each flight is operated safely and in full compliance with FAA regulations."

About TxJet

TxJet is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to the lifesaving mission of transporting organ recovery surgeons and donated organs to transplant centers across the nation. By coordinating critical logistics and leveraging an innovative fleet of advanced aircraft, TxJet helps reduce time to transplant and ensures that lifesaving organs are delivered efficiently and safely to those in need.

About Jet Logistics, Inc.

Jet Logistics, Inc. is an FAA certificated Air Carrier responsible for executing flight operations for TxJet's missions. With rigorous adherence to FAA regulations and a commitment to safety and excellence, Jet Logistics, Inc. ensures that every flight is managed with the highest level of regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

For more information about TxJet and its mission, please visit TxJet

Media Contact:

Mark Back

Director of Marketing, Communications and Public Affairs

TxJet

[email protected]

317.222.3402

W. Ashley Smith Jr.

President

Jet Logistics, Inc.

[email protected]

866.824.9394

