Pigeon River Ready For 2025 Whitewater Season After Hurricane Helene Repairs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pigeon River in Hartford, Tennessee, is officially open for the 2025 whitewater season after completing extensive repairs to its rafting infrastructure, which were necessary following the damage caused by Hurricane Helene. After months of restoration, the river is once again ready for adventurers, kayakers, and rafters seeking to experience one of the Southeast's most exciting whitewater destinations.

In September 2024, Hurricane Helene's heavy rains and flooding caused significant damage to the Pigeon River Gorge, washing away vital rafting infrastructure. This raised concerns about whether the 2025 season could take place. However, thanks to the hard work and collaboration of local authorities, environmental experts, state and federal agencies, and the rafting community, the necessary repairs have been completed. The river is now safe and ready for the upcoming season.

"We are thrilled to announce that the Pigeon River is officially open for the 2025 season," said Daniel Jennette, President of the Pigeon River Outfitters Association (PROA). "While the recovery process was challenging, it was made possible through the efforts of so many dedicated individuals and organizations. We're excited to welcome both seasoned paddlers and newcomers to the river for another year of unforgettable whitewater adventures."

Known for its exhilarating rapids, the Pigeon River offers a variety of experiences for paddlers of all skill levels, from beginners to advanced whitewater enthusiasts. As a premier destination in East Tennessee, the river is also celebrated for its breathtaking scenery, abundant wildlife, and, of course, its challenging whitewater.

"Water is a powerful force that not only caused significant damage to local communities in the Valley but also impacted the rafting industry along the Pigeon River," said Julie Graham, Executive Director of the TRV Stewardship Council. "We are reconnecting with the river's rich history. The Pigeon River has always been a vital part of Hartford's culture and economy, and we are excited to invite everyone back in 2025 to enjoy it once again."

The 2025 season is set to be one of the best yet, with regularly scheduled water releases, restored infrastructure, and enhanced safety measures. Outdoor enthusiasts, adventurers, and families are encouraged to book their trips early to secure their spot at this iconic adventure destination.

The Tennessee River Valley Stewardship Council, a 501 c3 nonprofit, serves as the steering committee and editorial board for the Geotourism MapGuide website. It is comprised of volunteers from a seven-state region. The Council's efforts are made possible through the generous support of the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA).

