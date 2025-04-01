Famous Toastery Accelerates Nationwide Expansion With New Franchise Deals To Kick Off 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire)Among the recent development agreements is a 3-unit deal to introduce Famous Toastery to the state of Arizona. This marks the brand's third franchise development deal in six months, including two separate agreements to expand beyond its Southeastern roots. In late 2024, retiredsigned a franchise agreement to develop a location in San Antonio. That location is on track to open by early 2026, further cementing Famous Toastery's transformation into a national franchise.

Famous Toastery additionally signed a franchise agreement in Northern Virginia, reinforcing the brand's roots in its home region. The better breakfast franchise also continues to see organic growth from within, as evidenced by the Cary location's transition from corporate to franchise-owned operations. This shift reflects the strength of the franchise system, and the confidence of operators in the brand's long-term success.

"The first quarter of 2025 has already brought significant momentum for Famous Toastery, setting the stage for continued growth," said Mike Sebazco, President of Famous Toastery . "Solidifying our presence in Northern Virginia, making our debut in Arizona, and preparing to open our first location in Texas are all important steps in our mission to bring our Famously Fresh, simple-scratch breakfast and brunch experience to even more communities across the country."

2024 was a defining year for Famous Toastery, establishing the momentum that's fueled these new development deals. In fact, the brand's growth trajectory following last year's signed agreements for seven new locations will expand its existing footprint by about 30%. That growth can be directly attributed to Famous Toastery's recognition on this year's Inc. Regionals List, a prestigious list that ranks the fastest-growing privately held companies over a two-year period.

An Elevated Brand Experience

Famous Toastery is continuing to roll out its bright, modern new look across its restaurants this year. Introduced in late 2024, Famous Toastery's brand refresh features two vibrant new logos with bold oranges and complementary teals, a revamped core and cocktail menu, as well as a digital overhaul, including a new loyalty program designed to elevate the guest experience. Now in phase two, the refresh is focusing on updating restaurant interiors to establish an inviting and contemporary in-person dining atmosphere.

"Every aspect of our brand refresh was designed with our guests in mind," said Lorna Martinez, Vice President of Marketing . "Shaped by guest feedback, every element of this refresh – from the colors and logo, to the digital layout and menu design – aims to enhance the overall experience. We want to ensure every visit to Famous Toastery feels fresh, welcoming, and true to what our guests love most about us."

Strengthening Community Commitment

Famous Toastery's commitment to giving back to the community took center stage in 2024. Following the devastating impact of Hurricane Helene in the brand's home market in September, Famous Toastery immediately jumped into action, raising funds supporting the Boone Chamber of Commerce Foundation . The brand's charitable initiatives for the region continued throughout the remainder of the year, as Famous Toastery held a meaningful giveback campaign for Feeding the Carolinas in the fight against food insecurity. Famous Toastery team members also dedicated time to volunteer with the organization and make a hands-on impact.

"As a Charlotte-founded brand with deep ties to the Carolinas, it was important for us to step up in a meaningful way," said Sebazco . "Restaurants have a natural role to play in fighting food insecurity, and we're proud to support an organization making a real difference in our home region."

For more information about Famous Toastery, please visit FamousToastery . To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit FamousToasteryFranchise .

ABOUT FAMOUS TOASTERY

Charlotte, N.C. based Famous Toastery is a breakfast, brunch and lunch franchise that encourages its guests, team and franchise owners to "Be Famous" in their local community by offering Famously Fresh meals and a much-needed hub for friends, families and neighbors to get together in a comfortable atmosphere where "every server is your server." The brand began in 2005 before evolving into a franchise system in 2013 and growing to over 25 locations today. In 2023, Famous Toastery was awarded the naming sponsorship rights for The Famous Toastery Bowl played at UNC Charlotte. Famous Toastery has earned recognition from Franchise Times Top 400 Rankings (2024), International Franchise Association Franchisee of the Year (2023), Restaurant Business' The Future 50 (2019, 2020), Entrepreneur Magazine's Top Food Franchises (2019) and Franchise 500 Rankings (2019, 2022). For more information about Famous Toastery, visit FamousToastery . To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit FamousToasteryFranchise .

ABOUT WON LIFE BRANDS

Won Life Brands, Famous Toastery's parent company, is a premier growth and development company focused on delivering excellent experiences in the communities it serves. Won Life Brands operates company-owned properties and offers franchise opportunities across their brands, which includes Famous Toastery, Cartridge World, Flour Power, BBS: Your Big Burger Spot, Abby's Better Nut Butter and VaVia. To learn about franchising opportunities, please visit .

