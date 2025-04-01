Bench To Bedside: Understanding The Brilliance Of Proteomics And Recognizing The Future Potential

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Oncology Consulting's Amy Cripps discusses the implications of proteomics in cancer research and the developing potential it presents.

Castle Rock, Colorado, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer is a term that evokes powerful emotions in almost everyone. Many people have invariably experienced the rollercoaster of finding out a loved one has been diagnosed with it. One way individuals cope with bad news is by gathering information, including information on progress in the field of cancer. Oncology Consulting's Amy Cripps, MD , an illustrious medical oncologist, discusses one such avenue: the field of proteomics.

Proteomics is the study of proteins in the cells of an organism or entity. The term proteome refers to all the proteins in a given sample. Proteomes are complex, making them challenging to study. However, studying proteomics can have vast implications in the process of cancer research.

The term proteomics was first coined in 1995 . The definition of this terminology has changed over time, with multiple explanations attributed to it. However, the prevailing goal of proteomics remains unchanged, with the focus being on developing a globally integrated view of cell biology by exploring all the proteins within a cell rather than studying each protein individually.

The first proteomics study was done in 1975 by mapping proteins from bacteria (such as E. coli), mice, and guinea pigs. The study was done using 2D electrophoresis by separating molecules in different dimensions. The groundbreaking analysis provided scientists with a definitive way to understand the proteins inside living beings. Despite this, the study's findings were limited, leaving space for future research. Two decades later, at the turn of the century, proteomics exploration grew by another significant leap. Mass spectrometry was invented, allowing scientists to break apart the proteins they identified, and also work with different proteins at the same time. This has massively improved progress in the field of proteomics.

“Understanding our proteins has far-reaching benefits, the entirety of which has not been discovered yet,” mentions Oncology Consulting's Dr Cripps. The extensive list involves identifying new biomarkers (protein molecules indicating a particular disease) and detecting and testing drug targets (molecules within tissues and body fluids that interact with medication to produce a specific result). Proteomics can even address global food scarcity issues since it can help with designing new and better crops.

Genomics (the study of genetic material) and proteomics are commonly thought to go hand-in-hand. However, while an individual's genome remains the same through their lifespan, their proteome constantly changes. Proteins change when exposed to different elements, causing a healthy person's proteome to look different when compared with the proteome of a sick person. Additionally, different cells produce diverse proteins, making the study of proteomics far more challenging and demanding than genomics. Targeted proteomics, nonetheless, is crucial to biological research and development in the clinical field.

Currently, proteomics is employed to detect protein biomarkers for heart disease, COVID-19, renal disease, diabetes, and some types of cancer, such as breast carcinoma. Dr. Cripps stresses the large-scale potential of proteomics, saying,“I think proteomics and the expression of protein is the ultimate answer to understanding cancer.”

Cancer research is a constantly evolving field. Wide-reaching and valid research has been conducted for decades by credible scientists all over the world. However, cancer has yet to be fully understood, holding back therapeutic victory. Dr Cripps attests to this, sharing from her vast experience,“Cancer is a very heterogeneous disease. We will never have a one-size-fits-all cure. Cancer treatment is consistently developing, but as the tumor gets smarter, we have to rethink treatment strategies once again.”

One general perception when discussing cancer diagnosis and treatment is the strong link with genetic mutations. While cancer mutations have extensively assisted cancer diagnosis, it is essential to understand the background effect that proteins contribute to such mutations. Precision medicine helps target the accurate molecular foundation of a disease. The field of precision medicine has developed outstandingly, successfully targeting genetic lesions in cancer patients. However, understanding the proteome will help cancer researchers develop efficient precision medicine that targets proteins in malignant cells now. Oncology Consulting's Dr Cripps asserts that proteomics is at the brink of diagnostics and emphasizes the considerable need to translate discoveries and concepts into clinically useful tests that can impact patient life and well-being.

A study in 2024 by Liu et al ., applied proteomics to distinguish small-cell lung cancer into four types, identifying therapeutic targets in each subtype. Furthermore, they were able to determine the effectiveness of therapy in mouse models. Dr Cripps attests to new discoveries such as this, stating,“Some studies reveal you can test to detect how competent targeted therapy can be by checking for changes in protein expression. However, the field of proteomics is still developing. The full benefit of proteomics in cancer research is yet to be unleashed.”

Oncology Consulting's Dr Cripps concludes with conviction,“Down the line, proteomics could help us save innumerable lives, but that is in the future.”

