Donna May Kimmaliardjuk, MD, FRCSC: Shaping The Future Of Cardiac Surgery At Cleveland Clinic

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Cleveland Clinic is proud to highlight the continued contributions of Donna May Kimmaliardjuk, MD, FRCSC, within the Department of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery at the Sydell and Arnold Miller Family Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute. Dr. Kimmaliardjuk provides expert care and performs surgeries at the Main Campus in Cleveland, Ohio, bringing her advanced cardiac surgery expertise to benefit patients in the heart of the Midwest.

Dr. Kimmaliardjuk specializes in various innovative surgical approaches, including off-pump coronary artery bypass grafting, multi- and all-arterial coronary artery bypass grafting, anaortic coronary artery bypass grafting, and minimally invasive coronary artery bypass grafting. With a proven track record, she has performed over 350 open-heart surgeries, including more than 100 off-pump coronary artery bypass surgeries, contributing significantly to the more than 4,500 heart surgeries conducted annually by Cleveland Clinic heart surgeons.

A proud graduate of the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary, Dr. Kimmaliardjuk completed her cardiac surgery residency at the University of Ottawa Heart Institute, followed by an advanced cardiac surgery fellowship at Cleveland Clinic. She is board certified in cardiac surgery and a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Canada, where she actively participates in the Indigenous Health Steering Committee.

Before joining Cleveland Clinic in 2023, Dr. Kimmaliardjuk served as a cardiac surgeon at Eastern Health in St. John's, Newfoundland, Canada. Her commitment to research spans over a decade, during which she has co-authored numerous papers published in leading cardiology and cardiac surgery journals. Her research primarily focuses on cardiovascular care and outcomes for Indigenous populations in Canada, reflecting her passion for health equity and advocacy.

Dr. Kimmaliardjuk is also a sought-after speaker and panelist, frequently presenting her insights at prestigious events such as the Canadian Cardiovascular Congress and the Canadian Cardiovascular Society. Her dedication to advancing the health and well-being of Indigenous communities, particularly Indigenous women, underscores her holistic approach to patient care.

“I love cardiac surgery because I find it incredibly gratifying to help people, to improve their quality of life and even save their life,” Dr. Kimmaliardjuk shared.“I love operating, but I also love connecting with people. I consider it a privilege to be able to have such an impact on people's lives.”

In her personal time, Dr. Kimmaliardjuk enjoys long walks with her husband and dog, exploring new cuisines, especially when traveling, and pursuing her passion for fashion.

Cleveland Clinic is proud to have Dr. Donna May Kimmaliardjuk join its team of world-class cardiac surgeons, enhancing its commitment to providing exceptional care and advancing medical knowledge.

