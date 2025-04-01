ICI Applauds Re-Introduction Of Legislation To Advance E-Delivery For Investors

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment Company Institute (ICI) President and CEO Eric Pan issued the following statement on the reintroduction in the US House of Representatives of legislation to send shareholder communications electronically, instead of through the mail. H.R. 2441, the Improving Disclosure for Investors Act, was introduced by Rep. Bill Huizenga (R-MI) and cosponsored by Reps. Brad Sherman (D-CA), Bryan Steil (R-WI) and Jake Auchincloss (D-MA).

"The bipartisan Improving Disclosure for Investors Act is an important step toward ensuring all investors can receive their disclosures electronically. E-delivery will transform investor communication and engagement, making information more accessible and efficient."

"ICI commends Reps. Huizenga, Sherman, Steil, and Auchincloss for introducing this crucial bill. E-delivery will accommodate the preferences of millions of retail investors, enhancing their experience by providing faster, more convenient, and secure access to essential disclosures. We thank the committee members for their support of this bill and look forward to seeing the legislation progress through the House of Representatives."

Background:

The bill would direct the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to permit financial firms to deliver regulatory documents to investors through electronic means as the default method.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Investment Company Institute

