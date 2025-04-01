Kuehn Law Encourages Investors Of New Fortress Energy Inc. To Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE ) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at New Fortress led the company to misrepresent its projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth, while downplaying the risks associated with the plan to have its Fast LNG projects fully operational and expand business growth globally. The Fast LNG projects did not meet the company's publicly stated progress, particularly the expectation that FLNG 1 would be in service by March 2024.

If you currently own NFE and purchased prior to February 29, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here , by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Why Your Participation Matters:

As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future

