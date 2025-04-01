Kuehn Law Encourages Investors Of New Fortress Energy Inc. To Contact Law Firm
NEW YORK, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE ) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.
According to a federal securities lawsuit, Insiders at New Fortress led the company to misrepresent its projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth, while downplaying the risks associated with the plan to have its Fast LNG projects fully operational and expand business growth globally. The Fast LNG projects did not meet the company's publicly stated progress, particularly the expectation that FLNG 1 would be in service by March 2024.
If you currently own NFE and purchased prior to February 29, 2024 please contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. here , by email at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.
Why Your Participation Matters:
As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets. Your investment. Your voice. Your future
For additional information, please visit Shareholder Derivative Litigation - Kuehn Law .
Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Contacts:
Kuehn Law, PLLC
Justin Kuehn, Esq.
53 Hill Street, Suite 605
Southampton, NY 11968
[email protected]
(833) 672-0814
SOURCE Kuehn Law, PLLCWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment