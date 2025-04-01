Resolution Medical Billing Announces Acquisition Of Claims Express LLC

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are excited to add the Claims Express Team to the RMB family," commented Chantelle Duffy , Vice President of Client Services. "We look forward to working with their current clients and envision a smooth and seamless transition for them to our operational platform."

Since 1994 Claims Express has operated as a privately owned medical billing service provider to a variety of medical offices in the northeast. Over the years the business has been built based on a large referral network which is evidence of the care and dedication the Claims Express team delivered to their valued clients. These are the same values the Resolution Medical Billing team sees as its core mission – deliver first in class medical billing services with a strong focus on client satisfaction.

Offering a suite of services that cover all aspects of the medical billing process from denial management, patient billing, medical credentialing, accounts receivable follow-up and revenue cycle management, the RMB team utilizes a state-of-the-art platform that is adaptable to any medical practice specialty.

About Resolution Medical Billing

Founded and started by two medical billing experts with more than 50 years of experience in all aspects of efficient practice management across a wide variety of medical practices, the Resolution Medical Billing company offers a large team of dedicated professionals that are well versed and trained in all aspects of the billing and reimbursement process. RMB offers a service platform that uses the most up to date technology and covers every medical specialty currently available in the marketplace. The entire team is committed to client service and will work diligently to help you improve your practice flow and improve revenue generation in a cost-effective manner. Services are offered nationwide through a network of interconnected offices.

SOURCE Resolution Medical Billing