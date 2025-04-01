The Soultown Magazine Celebrates Its 100Th Issue, Uplifting The Black And Brown Community

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) As The Soultown Magazine approaches its 100th issue, Cherie Kabba reflects on how far the publication has come and how much more there is to accomplish

This April 2025, The Soultown Magazine will mark a milestone that few grassroots publications achieve: its 100th issue. For nearly a decade, this independent magazine has been a powerful platform for highlighting the stories, successes, and cultural contributions of Black and Brown communities. What began as a personal mission for founder Cherie 'Chillin' Kabba has grown into a nationally recognized movement, proving that positive storytelling can shape history, inspire futures, and strengthen communities.

For Kabba, The Soultown is more than just a publication; it's a calling that traces back to a transformative moment nearly two decades ago. In 2006, she traveled to Senegal and visited the House of Slaves on Gorée Island, a site that holds deep historical significance in the African diaspora. Standing there, she felt an ancestral pull, an undeniable urge to share the untold stories of Black and Brown people, not just those rooted in history but those shaping the present and the future. That experience planted the seed for The Soultown Magazine, which she officially launched in January 2017 with a commitment to telling stories that uplift, educate, and inspire.

“In mainstream media, we see too many negative narratives about Black and Brown communities. The Soultown exists to counter that by celebrating the everyday heroes, cultural icons, and visionaries who are making an impact,” Kabba explains.

From its humble beginnings, The Soultown has blossomed into a publication with subscribers across 18 states and contributors from around the world. Its reach extends beyond print and digital issues; it is a movement that provides a platform for writers, artists, and storytellers to showcase their perspectives. Each issue dives into a range of topics, from history and art to music, travel, and community initiatives, always with a focus on representation, cultural pride, and empowerment.

What sets The Soultown apart is its grassroots approach. Kabba often finds feature-worthy individuals simply by walking through communities, engaging with people whose stories might otherwise go untold. Many of the magazine's profiles come from word-of-mouth referrals: people nominating others who are making a difference, often without seeking recognition for themselves.“We're talking about people , places , and things that are positively affecting Black and Brown communities,” Kabba says.











But the impact of The Soultown is as tangible as it is positive. Elderly readers cherish its historical and cultural stories, while younger generations find inspiration in the representation of people who look like them achieving greatness. Whether it's a feature on a local entrepreneur, an artist making waves, or a deep dive into the historical roots of cultural traditions, the magazine fosters a sense of belonging and pride.

Since its first issue debuted, with over 1,000 digital viewers, The Soultown has steadily expanded. Today, it boasts a team of 30+ writers across the U.S. and two international contributors. Its pages have spotlighted everything from George Clinton's induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame to a first-hand account of Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago, bringing cultural experiences to readers who might not have the chance to witness them firsthand.

Kabba's approach to storytelling is deeply immersive. She makes it a point to visit communities where her subscribers live, combining travel with learning opportunities to better understand and share their experiences. This hands-on method has cemented The Soultown's reputation as an authentic and deeply connected publication.

As the magazine celebrates its 100th issue, it remains dedicated to expanding its reach. Future goals include increasing its subscriber base, securing partnerships with organizations that uplift Black and Brown communities, and making The Soultown available in bookstores, newsstands, and convenience stores nationwide.“I want someone to walk into these big retail stores, pick up The Soultown, and see a familiar face inside-not a celebrity, but someone from their own community who is making a difference,” Kabba says.

Kabba envisions The Soultown becoming a household name: a 'Town of Soul' where Black and Brown communities can see themselves reflected in empowering ways. She dreams of a future where institutions, from unemployment and doctors' offices to schools, make the magazine readily available as a source of inspiration.

With 100 issues under its belt, The Soultown Magazine truly stands as a testament to the power of storytelling. It is a publication born from passion, nurtured by community, and driven by the unwavering belief that Black and Brown stories deserve to be told-for the hope and pride they inspire today. And as it moves forward, The Soultown Magazine is proving one thing for certain: the best stories are yet to come.

