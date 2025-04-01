Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL) Therapies Global Market Report 2025: 75+ Therapies Are Under Development And 100+ Clinical Trials Are Underway Globally

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The TIL Therapies Market is projected to grow from USD 87 million in 2024 to USD 5 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 40%. Tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte (TIL) therapies are emerging as a breakthrough in oncology, particularly for melanoma and other cancers. Over 75 therapies are under development and more than 100 clinical trials are underway globally. Key players include Iovance Biotherapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, and Instil Bio. North America dominates the market, while Europe is poised for faster growth. Strong investor interest, technological advances, and expanding R&D efforts are accelerating market expansion and shaping the future of personalized cancer immunotherapy.

Dublin, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "TIL Therapies Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035, by Target Indication, Key Players and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global TIL therapy market is estimated to grow from USD 0.087 billion in the current year to USD 5 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 40% during the forecast period to 2035.

Recent advancements in modified tumor infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL)-based interventions highlight the potential of these innovative therapies for treating various oncological and non-oncological disorders. This highly specific and promising form of cell therapy, which is pre-sensitized to cancer specific antigens, is anticipated to revolutionize cancer treatment. It is worth noting that more than 100 clinical trials are currently underway to investigate TIL therapies across different geographies. Given the substantial evidence supporting the clinical advantages and therapeutic potential of TIL therapies, several investors have invested over USD 2.7 billion, across 30 instances. Moreover, clinical success is likely to draw in investments that are likely to support the ongoing and anticipated therapy development initiatives. Driven by the encouraging clinical trial results, ongoing pace of innovation and sufficient financial support from investors, the TIL therapy market is likely to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Global TIL Therapies Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the global TIL therapies market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry. Some key findings from the report include:

Over 75 TIL-based therapies are being evaluated across different stages of preclinical / clinical development either as monotherapies or in combination with other drugs for the treatment of various oncological disorders.



Both industry and non-industry players have demonstrated keen interest in the development of novel TIL-based therapies; further, melanoma emerged as the most popular target indication.

Majority (56%) of industry players based in North America are actively undertaking efforts for the development / commercialization of TIL-based cell therapies; the industry is dominated by the presence of mid-sized players.

Over the past decade, close to 95 clinical trials have been registered across different geographies for the evaluation of TIL-based therapies; extensive efforts are underway to improve the successive generations of such therapies.

Close to 55 scientists from renowned universities are presently involved in the clinical development of TIL-based therapies; majority of these KOLs are primarily based in the US and China.

Close to 200 players claim to have the required capabilities to manufacture different types of cell therapies; such firms also offer a wide range of services across different stages of product development.

A growing interest in the development of TIL-based therapies is reflected from the increase in R&D agreements in the last few years; majority of the such deals were signed between players based in North America.

Several investors, having realized the opportunity within this upcoming segment of T-cell immunotherapy, have invested USD 2.7 billion, across 30 instances.

More than 165 patents have been filed / granted by various stakeholders in order to protect the intellectual property generated within this field. With a growing focus on the development pipeline and encouraging clinical results, the market is expected to witness an annualized growth rate of 40% in the next decade.

Global TIL Therapies Market: Key Segments

Currently, Melanoma Occupies the Largest Share of the Global TIL Therapies Market

Based on the target indication, the market is segmented into melanoma, head and neck carcinoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, sarcoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia and cervical carcinoma. At present, melanoma holds the maximum share of the global TIL therapies market. This trend is unlikely to change in the near future.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, and Latin America. Currently, North America captures the maximum share of the global TIL therapies market. It is worth highlighting that, over the years, the market in Europe is expected to grow at a higher CAGR.

Some Key Players in the Global TIL Therapies Market include:



Iovance Biotherapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Instil Bio

Lytix Biopharma

CAR-T (Shanghai) Cell Biotechnology

Incyte Corporation Prometheus Laboratories

14. COMPANY PROFILES



Cellectis

Cellular Biomedicine Group

Iovance Biotherapeutics

Lytix Biopharma Phio Pharmaceuticals

