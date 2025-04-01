ES Clinical Research Group Supports Clinical Trial Sites And Physicians Nationwide

ES Clinical Research Group

IncluDE Site Solutions Summit

ES Clinical Research Group supports US clinical trial sites and physicians, providing comprehensive management for Phase I-IV trials.

FRESH MEADOWS, NY, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ES Clinical Research Group, a Site Management Organization (SMO), is committed to providing extensive support to clinical research sites and physicians across the United States. With expertise in managing Phase I-IV drug and device clinical trials, ES Clinical Research Group partners with medical centers and clinics to streamline trial processes and deliver precise and timely data to advance medical research.Comprehensive Clinical Trial Support Across Multiple SpecialtiesES Clinical Research Group's services cover a wide range of medical fields, including neurology, endocrinology, cardiology, pain management, gynecology, dermatology, geriatrics, vaccinations, and general health. This breadth of expertise allows ES Clinical Research Group to collaborate with specialized and multi-specialty clinics, optimizing patient recruitment and ensuring high-quality data collection tailored to the needs of each study.From site selection to trial close-out, ES Clinical Research Group provides full-scale support, assisting investigators with trial initiation, regulatory compliance, patient recruitment and site management. Their experienced team ensures clinical trials are conducted efficiently and accurately, enabling medical centers to focus on delivering exceptional patient care.Focusing on Ethical and Patient-Centered CarePatient safety and ethical practices are at the core of ES Clinical Research Group's mission. The organization prioritizes patient-centered care in all clinical trials, working closely with both experienced and research-naive clinics to maintain high standards. Participants in ongoing studies, including the Cardiac Study, Opioid Use Study, Cardiac Study (65+ & AFib), Asthma Study, and Chemo Pain Study, receive stipends for their involvement, making clinical trials more accessible and inclusive.ES Clinical Research Group at the Site Solutions SummitStella Gurgova, the founder of ES Clinical Research Group, will be speaking at the upcoming Site Solutions Summit, taking place on April 7th-8th. As the driving force behind the success of ES Clinical Research Group, Stella will share her journey and insights in a presentation titled "Success Stories In Expanding Trial Enrollment." This session will highlight innovative strategies and real-world examples of effective participant recruitment and retention, particularly from underrepresented populations, demonstrating the impact of inclusive research initiatives. Stella's talk is a testament to her leadership and the organization's commitment to advancing clinical trial diversity, inclusion, and equity.About ES Clinical Research GroupES Clinical Research Group is a Site Management Organization (SMO) dedicated to supporting clinical research sites and physicians in conducting Phase I-IV drug and device clinical trials. Offering comprehensive trial management services, from initiation through close-out, and assistance with research publications, editorials, and manuscript preparation, ES Clinical Research Group collaborates with diverse medical centers across the United States. Committed to advancing efficient, ethical, and reliable clinical trials, the organization plays a pivotal role in supporting the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. For more information, visit esclinicalresearchgroup.

