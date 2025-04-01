IPT Well Solutions Announces Jim Jacobsen's Participation In Prestigious IADD Mud Motor Forum

Jim Jacobsen's Participation in Prestigious IADD Mud Motor Forum

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- IPT Well Solutions , a leader in innovative well solutions, is proud to announce that Jim Jacobsen , Drilling Manager at IPT Well Solutions, will be participating in the upcoming International Association of Directional Drilling (IADD) Mud Motor Forum . The event is scheduled to take place on Thursday, April 3, 2025, at the Oxy Tower Woodlands in The Woodlands, Texas.Jim Jacobsen will be featured on the Operator Panel Session alongside other esteemed industry experts. The panel discussion, scheduled from 1:15 PM to 2:15 PM, aims to address cutting-edge techniques and developments in the field of directional drilling.With over 30 years of experience in drilling and well operations, Mr. Jacobsen's insights are highly anticipated at this year's forum. His expertise in directing advanced drilling projects and his strategic approach to operational challenges make him a valuable contributor to the discourse on the future of mud motors and directional drilling technologies."We are thrilled to have Jim represent IPT Well Solutions at the IADD Mud Motor Forum," said Dave Mannon, CEO of IPT Well Solutions. "His participation underscores our commitment to staying at the forefront of industry advancements and sharing our knowledge with the community."The 2025 IADD Mud Motor Forum will bring together industry leaders, engineers, and professionals to discuss the latest technologies, challenges, and innovations in directional drilling. IPT Well Solutions is excited to contribute to these important conversations that help shape the future of the industry.For more information about IPT Well Solutions and their services, please visit .

Meeshell Helas

IPT Well Solutions

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.