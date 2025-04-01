SBCA Opens Applications For 2025 Innovation Grant

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Grant allows innovators the incredible opportunity to publicize their creations through SBCA's media channels and exhibit their work to more than 2,000 potential customers at SBCA's annual Building Component Manufacturers Conference & Framer Summit , where recipients will be featured on the show floor.

Apply now for the 2025 SBCA Innovation Grant and help drive change in the building industry.

Applicants can submit their innovations for review from April 1, 2025, until 11:59pm Pacific Time on June 16, 2025. The Grant Recipient(s) will be notified on or by June 30, 2025.

SBCA Innovation Grant recipients will receive one 10x10 booth for BCMC 2025 in Omaha, NE, three exhibit passes for the entirety of BCMC 2025, and press announcements about the recipients and their innovations. Additionally, 2025 SBCA Innovation Grant Recipients will have the chance to be named the 2025 People's Choice Innovator, which includes additional publicity in SBCA Magazine and a feature in SBCA Industry News.

"Being selected as one of the 2024 SBCA Innovation Grant Recipients with our MiTek Truss Validator increased its visibility at the largest component manufacturing event, BCMC, and sparked valuable industry conversations on the advancements in technology," says Stephen Keller, Director, Design Engagement at MiTek.

About SBCA

The Structural Building Components Association (SBCA) is a trade association representing manufacturers of structural building components. Its membership also includes truss plate suppliers, original equipment manufacturers and resellers, computer software companies, lumber suppliers, builders, and professional individuals in various fields, including engineering, marketing, and management. SBCA provides services its membership needs to continue expanding the market share of all structural building components by promoting the common interests of those engaged in manufacturing trusses, wall panels, and related structural components; to ensure growth, continuity, and increased professionalism, which will strengthen the structural building component manufacturing industry's influence.

