Lisa Leit Named 'Executive Coach Of The Year USA' In Global 100 Awards: Pioneering Holistic Leadership Coaching

- Lisa LeitAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lisa Leit, Ph.D., founder of the transformational coaching company Happy Whole Human(HWH), has been honored as the Executive Coach of the Year – USA in the prestigious Global 100 – 2025 Awards. This international recognition marks a pivotal moment in the evolution of leadership coaching, spotlighting Leit's innovative approach to nurturing leaders as“whole human beings.”For over a decade, Lisa Leit has redefined what it means to lead by helping executives bridge the critical gap between high performance and personal well-being. Her work is rooted in developmental psychology and honed through years of working with individuals and organizations seeking authentic, sustainable growth. Through HWH, Leit has created a powerful platform that integrates science-backed coaching techniques with emotional intelligence and mindfulness-based practices.“As a coach, my mission is to help leaders realign their personal and professional lives so they can thrive from the inside out,” Leit explains.“This award is not only a tremendous honor but also a validation of the growing need for holistic, evidence-based coaching that treats the person, not just the position.”At the core of Leit's methodology is the Happy Whole Human Holistic Wellness Assessment - a pioneering, evidence-based diagnostic tool that measures a client's well-being across multiple life domains, including career satisfaction, communication patterns, emotional resilience, and relational health. This personalized insight forms the basis for coaching that is deeply tailored and transformative. The HWH framework has earned recognition for advancing the science of leadership development, particularly in high-stress, high-performance environments.What distinguishes Lisa Leit in a crowded coaching marketplace is her ability to fuse rigorous scientific principles with an intuitive, human-centered coaching style. Her sessions integrate insights from neuroscience, systems theory, and behavioral psychology - while remaining warm, accessible, and results-driven.“Executive coaching isn't just about improving performance metrics,” Leit notes.“It's about unlocking authentic leadership. That means cultivating empathy, resilience, and integrity alongside strategy and execution.”Her impact is evident in the testimonials of those she has coached. One C-suite client, struggling with burnout and work-life imbalance, described her coaching as“a lifeline that helped me regain clarity, purpose, and passion - not just in my career, but in my life.”In addition to her one-on-one coaching, Leit is committed to scaling impact. The Happy Whole Human Institute offers coach training certifications and continuing education programs that equip professionals to replicate HWH's integrative approach. With a growing suite of digital tools and online programs, HWH is expanding its reach to serve leaders across industries, geographies, and stages of growth.Leit's recent accolade adds to a long list of achievements, but she remains focused on the road ahead.“We're seeing a shift in how organizations view success,” she says.“It's no longer just about quarterly profits - it's about building cultures of well-being, accountability, and purpose. I'm excited to help lead that movement.”Looking forward, Happy Whole Human is poised to broaden its global impact through partnerships with forward-thinking companies that prioritize employee development, diversity, and wellness. Leit also plans to launch new research initiatives exploring the connection between holistic coaching and organizational performance metrics.Lisa Leit's philosophy is simple yet powerful:“You can't lead others effectively if you're not whole yourself.” Her life and work embody this principle. From daily mindfulness practices to strong personal boundaries, she walks her talk - modeling the very behaviors she helps her clients adopt.This recognition by Global 100 affirms that Lisa Leit is more than a coach; she is a catalyst for change in the evolving landscape of modern leadership. As mental health, self-awareness, and emotional intelligence move to the forefront of workplace priorities, Leit's voice and vision will continue to shape how organizations define success.For more information on Lisa Leit and the Happy Whole Human approach, visit .Media Contact:Name: PR Team, Happy Whole HumanEmail: ...Phone: 855-494-5483Website:

