Fulton Financial Corporation Announces Dates For First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release And Webcast


2025-04-01 02:16:30
LANCASTER, Pa., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fulton Financial Corporation ("Fulton") (Nasdaq: FULT ) today announced that it will distribute its first quarter 2025 earnings release and accompanying charts on Tuesday, April 15, at approximately 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Fulton will host a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, April 16, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time. Curtis J. Myers, Chairman and CEO, will host the call. He will be joined by Rick Kraemer, Senior Executive Vice President and CFO.

The link to the webcast of this call can be found at . Participants can also access the audio-only webcast at: .

Fulton, a more than $30 billion Lancaster, Pa.-based financial holding company, has more than 3,400 employees and operates more than 200 financial centers in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and Virginia through Fulton Bank, N.A. Additional information on Fulton can be found at .

Media Contact: Rachel Sharkey (717) 291-2831
Investor Contact: Matt Jozwiak (717) 327-2657

SOURCE Fulton Financial Corporation

