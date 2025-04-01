Colorcraft Welcomes Maggie Kremkow As Director Of New Business Development

With a background spanning both project management and business development, Kremkow offers a well-rounded perspective that enables her to effectively guide clients through exhibit design, layout, and strategic planning. Her experience allows her to deliver tailored solutions that align with client goals and drive meaningful results.

"I'm excited to join ColorCraft and apply my experience to help clients create exhibits that drive results and support their brand growth" Kremkow commented. "The team's dedication to quality and detail sets the foundation for truly impactful work, and I look forward to partnering with clients to deliver innovative solutions that make a strong impression on the show floor."

Davis Hughes, ColorCraft's VP of Sales, commented "we are thrilled to welcome Maggie to the ColorCraft team. Her depth of experience in business development makes her an incredible asset to our clients and our company. She understands what it takes to create impactful exhibits and lasting partnerships, and we're excited to have someone of her caliber helping to drive our continued growth."

Kremkow will be based in Chicago, focusing on expanding ColorCraft's client relationships and delivering high-quality exhibit solutions to brands seeking to enhance their presence and engagement at trade shows.

About ColorCraft:

ColorCraft is a full-service exhibit agency, driven by over 30 years of experience in the trade show industry. ColorCraft maintains facilities in Orlando, Chicago, and Las Vegas, facilitating on-site support both nationally and internationally.

ColorCraft offers 3D Design & Custom Fabrication for Custom Trade Show Booths/Rentals, Corporate Interiors, Themed Environments, and Mobile Marketing Campaign services, with a portfolio including several Fortune 500 companies.

