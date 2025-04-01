Aquia Nava II LLC Named Prime Awardee On VA's $42.7M Disability Benefits Crew Contract

The SDVOSB will work with VA to modernize and streamline its disability benefits processing, helping Veterans access their benefits with greater speed and accuracy

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquia Inc., a cloud and cybersecurity digital services firm, today announced it has been awarded a three-year, $42.7 million contract, "Disability Benefits Crew," under the Department of Veterans Affairs's (VA's) Secure, Performant, Reliable, and User-Centered Experiences (SPRUCE) IT modernization vehicle .

This is the first prime award under SPRUCE for Aquia Nava II LLC - a joint venture between Aquia Inc. and Nava Public Benefit Corporation . Working alongside its partners at VA, Aquia Nava II will digitize the disability claims process, enhancing the user experience for Veterans and VA staff, and leading to faster decision times, more accurate data, and reduced costs.

"Founded by three service-disabled Veterans, being selected to modernize VA's disability benefits processing is particularly meaningful to our team," said David Maskeroni, co-founder and chief revenue officer of Aquia. "Having personally navigated these systems as Veterans, we understand firsthand the challenges that users are facing. We look forward to serving our fellow Veterans by creating a streamlined, intuitive experience that honors their service and gets them the benefits they've earned with greater speed and accuracy."

Aquia Nava II has assembled an experienced team of subcontractors for this effort:



Coforma : Specializing in human-centered design (HCD), agile software development, and product and program management to support feature, product, and service delivery.

Oddball : Bringing expertise within the VA Office of the Chief Technology Officer (OCTO) and extensive experience designing, building, and deploying accessible forms and other Veteran-facing applications. Verdance : Contributing benefits expertise, including contention classification and disability compensation work, design, and engineering services.

Aquia Nava II brings specialized expertise in secure form modernization, system integration, and user experience. Coupled with its extensive experience working alongside VA and OCTO, it is well-positioned to tackle challenges Veterans and VA employees encounter in disability claims processing, such as outdated systems, cumbersome forms, and restricted claim visibility.

Watch this video to learn more about Aquia Nava II LLC.

About Aquia Inc.

Securing The Digital Transformation ®

Aquia is a digital services firm specializing in cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, and compliance automation for the U.S. government. Since 2021, we've generated millions in cost savings through cloud services and licensing optimization, enabled civil servants to double health care fraud investigations through streamlined cloud-based systems, and reduced authorization timelines by 74% through modernized security processes.

As strategic advisors and engineers, we help our customers develop and deploy innovative cloud and cybersecurity technologies, adopt and implement digital transformation initiatives, and navigate complex regulatory landscapes.

Named the "2024 Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) of the Year" by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), we are passionate about making our country digitally capable and secure.

Aquia has been recognized as the #1 Best Remote Startup to Work for in 2025 by Built In and a 2024 Great Place to Work by Inc. Learn more at aquia .

