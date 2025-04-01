Sanctity Hotel, A Tapestry Collection By Hilton, Opens In Rancho Cucamonga With City's First Rooftop Bar And Durango-Inspired Dining

Sanctity Hotel, King Bed with Mountain View.

Sanctity Hotel logo

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rancho Cucamonga welcomes a new era of hospitality with the grand opening of Sanctity Hotel , a Tapestry Collection by HiltonTM. The boutique 68-room property opens April 3, bringing together luxury accommodations, elevated wellness offerings, and the city's first rooftop bar and dining experience, Durango Cocina & Rooftop .

As the Inland Empire continues its growth-bolstered by developments like the Brightline West high-speed rail-Sanctity Hotel positions Rancho Cucamonga as an emerging travel destination. The hotel introduces retreat-style stays, an advanced wellness studio, and chef-driven cuisine, offering visitors and locals a unique blend of serenity and sophistication.

PHOTOS HERE

Sanctity Hotel is designed around the five fundamental elements of nature: earth, water, fire, air, and space . These elements are reflected throughout the property-from a waterfall in the lobby symbolizing water, to hand-carved Parota wood furniture representing earth, and expansive rooftop spaces celebrating air and space. Fire comes to life in the energy and flavors of Durango Cocina. Guest rooms are outfitted with 100% recycled organic textiles and artwork by Mexico City-based artist and yogi Enrique de Anda, creating an atmosphere of harmony and intention.

Guests can also unwind at Thriv Studio , which offers advanced wellness therapies including Lymphatic Drainage Therapy, Infrared Ozone Therapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy, and BrainTap. The property also features a sauna, gym, and private meeting and event spaces.

Durango Cocina , led by Michelin Bib Gourmand recipient Chef Alex Carrasco , brings Durango, Mexico–inspired cuisine to the rooftop, along with sweeping mountain views, fire pits, and serpentine seating. The menu features regional specialties, handcrafted cocktails, fine wines, and house-made agua frescas-all served in an inviting, elevated setting.

For more information, visit . For more information on Thriv Studio, visit . For more information on Durango Cocina & Rooftop, visit .

For press inquiries, contact Grace Kelly at [email protected] .

About Sanctity Hotel

At Sanctity Hotel, every detail is designed to create a harmonious balance between nature and modern hospitality. Inspired by the five elements - space, air, fire, water, and earth - our philosophy encourages guests to stay in your element. Our carefully curated design, elemental icons, and artistic touches highlight a sense of peace and renewal. Whether you're here for business or leisure, Sanctity Hotel provides an environment that allows you to recharge and Thriv.

SOURCE Sanctity Hotel and Durango Cocina & Rooftop

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED