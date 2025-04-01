Socalgas Declares Preferred Dividends
SoCalGas:
Preferred Stock
Preferred Stock, Series A
$0.375 per share
$0.375 per share
The dividends are payable on July 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on June 10, 2025.
About SoCalGas
SoCalGas is the largest gas distribution utility in the United States, serving more than 21 million consumers across approximately 24,000 square miles of Central and Southern California. Our mission is: Safe, Reliable and Affordable energy delivery today. Ready for tomorrow. SoCalGas is a recognized leader in the energy industry and has been named Corporate Member of the Year by the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce for its volunteer leadership in the communities it serves. SoCalGas is a subsidiary of Sempra (NYSE: SRE ), a leading North American energy infrastructure company. For more information, visit SoCalGas/newsroom or connect with SoCalGas on social media @SoCalGas .
