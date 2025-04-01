Community Dental Care, Inc. Provides Notice Following Data Security Incident

MAPLEWOOD, Minn., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Community Dental Care, Inc. ("CDC"), a Minnesota based non-profit dental provider, recently notified potentially impacted individuals of a data security incident that may have involved their personal and/or protected health information.

On December 20, 2024, CDC found unauthorized activity in its computer system. CDC quickly took steps to stop the activity and hired a team of experts to investigate and restore the system. The investigation revealed certain personal information was accessed or acquired without authorization by an unknown actor on or about December 6, 2024. CDC undertook a comprehensive review of the impacted data to identify the individuals and information involved, which concluded on March 24, 2025. CDC then took steps to provide notification as quickly as possible.

The potentially impacted information may have included names, addresses, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver's license or other government identification numbers, passport numbers, medical information, and health insurance information. Please note that not all data elements were affected for all individuals.

As soon as the incident was discovered, CDC took the steps referenced above. CDC also reported the incident to the FBI, the U.S. Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights, and consumer reporting agencies. CDC also implemented several measures to reduce the risk of similar future incidents.

On March 28, 2025, CDC mailed notice of this incident to potentially impacted individuals for which CDC had identifiable address information. The notice provided information about the incident and resources that potentially impacted individuals could utilize to protect their information. For eligible individuals, this also included the opportunity to enroll in complimentary identity protection services through IDX.

CDC has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident. The call center is available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Central Time (excluding major U.S. holidays) and can be reached at 1-877-417-6430. All affected individuals may qualify for complimentary identity protection services through IDX. Individuals who have not received a notification letter must obtain verification of eligibility though the call center to enroll in services. The deadline to enroll in services is June 28, 2025.

SOURCE Community Dental Care, Inc.

