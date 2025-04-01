CENTURY 21 SYSTEM MEMBERS CONTINUE LEGACY OF LEADERSHIP IN HISPANIC HOMEOWNERSHIP WITH INSTALLATION OF ORALIA HERRERA AS 2025 NAHREP PRESIDENT

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A 35-year industry veteran, Herrera has dedicated herself to helping families find their dream home and establish a path to generational wealth through investment opportunities. Her journey within NAHREP began as an active member of NAHREP Chicago, where she served on its board for two years. She then went on to found NAHREP Chicago North, now known as NAHREP DuPage, and continued her involvement on the NAHREP National Board of Directors helping to shape the organization's direction and mission. As the 2025 NAHREP President, Herrera will help drive the organization forward to advocate for and empower Hispanic homeownership and amplify the voice of Hispanic real estate professionals nationwide.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to take on this new leadership role with NAHREP," said Oralia Herrera, Independent Broker/Owner of CENTURY 21 TK Realty Inc. "Having been part of this incredible organization for many years, I am excited to continue working alongside our members to advance opportunities for Hispanic professionals in the real estate industry. Together with industry leading brands like CENTURY 21, we will continue to break barriers and create a lasting impact in communities across the country."

As a leader in Hispanic Consumer Brand Awareness *, the CENTURY 21 brand recognizes the critical role that Hispanics will continue to play in the future of homeownership. In fact, according to the 2024 NAHREP State of Hispanic Homeownership Report , despite a slight decline in the U.S. Hispanic homeownership rate, more Hispanic households own their homes today than ever before. This represents the largest annual increase among any racial or ethnic group for the second consecutive year, accounting for over a third of total homeownership growth nationwide.** With this in momentum in mind, the CENTURY 21® brand continues to be committed to enhancing representation within the industry. Its vast network of independent agents and brokers, nearly 10 percent of whom identify as Spanish-speaking, are armed with the resources, knowledge and in-language materials to meet the unique needs of today's Hispanic home buyers, sellers and property investors.

"As NAHREP celebrates 25 years of leading the charge with the Hispanic community, the CENTURY 21 brand shares in its mission of advancing opportunities for Hispanics within the real estate market," said Mike Miedler, President and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Especially in today's climate, it is so important to have organizations and brands out there advocating for access and resources that enable all communities to achieve that dream of homeownership. We are thrilled to celebrate leaders like Oralia, Nora, Edwin and so many others within the CENTURY 21 network who are reinforcing the value that great agents bring to the real estate journey."

* 2024 Kantar Study (Hispanic Audience). The survey results are based on 600 online interviews with a national random sample of adults (ages 18+) who are equal decision makers in real estate transactions and active in the real estate market (bought or sold a home within the past two years or, plan to purchase or sell a home within the next two years) from Spanish, Hispanic, or Latino background/origin. Recognition question based on consumer awareness of brand in question. Results are significant at a 90% confidence level, with a margin of error of +/-3.2%. The study was conducted by Kantar Group Limited, a leading global market research organization, from November 12 - December 2, 2024 .

**National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals®, 2024 State of Hispanic Homeownership Report

