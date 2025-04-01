ESET Transforms Cyber Threat Intelligence Offering With New Feeds And APT Report Tiers



Initially developed for governments, Fortune 500 companies and critical infrastructure organizations, ESET Cyber Threat Intelligence has expanded offerings to provide actionable intelligence and address modern cybersecurity requirements faced by businesses of all sizes.

ESET offers 15 proprietary intelligence feeds and two sub-feeds, including ransomware, smishing, cryptoscams, IoCs, botnets, phishing URLs, and more.

ESET has also added two new APT report tiers to ensure organizations of all sizes and budgets can access these essential intelligence services. ESET Cyber Threat Intelligence services are standalone, customizable, and able to be seamlessly integrated into multi-vendor security solutions.

LAS VEGAS, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET , a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, has expanded its award-winning Cyber Threat Intelligence services, including new feeds and APT Report tiers. ESET's offerings address modern cybersecurity needs with features like APT monitoring, threat hunting, and built-in AI that automates threat investigation. Announced at ESET World 2025 in Las Vegas, ESET enhanced its services to accommodate the requirements of companies of all sizes that now view threat intelligence as an essential component of a next-gen, prevention-focused cybersecurity stack.

"ESET continues to expand its cyber threat intelligence offerings to accelerate incident response and reduce data breach impacts - delivering a holistic view of threat actors, attack vectors, indicators of compromise, and malware behavior," said Juraj Malcho, Chief Technology Officer at ESET. "Because cyberattacks know no borders, many organizations mix and match multiple threat intelligence services to gain global visibility and leverage best-in-class capabilities. ESET's renowned visibility across Europe and Asia gives organizations a distinct advantage in preempting sophisticated threat actors and safeguarding their critical assets."

New Feeds

ESET has expanded its Cyber Threat Intelligence from eight to 15 threat feeds, delivering actionable, highly curated, metadata-rich, detailed data to defend against timely threats, including ransomware, malicious email attachments, cryptoscams, phishing URLs, smishing, SMS scams, and more. Quality is better than quantity in threat intelligence. Rather than struggling to sift through huge, noncurated external datasets, ESET telemetry is carefully deduplicated and delivered in real time - enabling threat analysts to act immediately and quickly identify emerging business risks and previously unknown threats.

Additional APT Report Tiers

ESET is enhancing its APT Reports to cover new tiers, extending this crucial intelligence to SMBs. The tailored formats cater to various organizational roles. SOC or threat analysts can use Technical Analysis reports and Activity Summary reports for in-depth details on attacks and post-compromise activity along with details about attacks, Indicators of compromise (IoCs), YARA rules, Snort rules, Shodan, Censys queries, and more. Beyond just IoCs, these reports provide context and expert advice. For high-level strategic intel, CISOs can refer to our Monthly Overviews or Digests.

The APT Report Advanced and Ultimate tiers provide access to the ESET AI Advisor, a generative AI chatbot that addresses security inquiries, offers APT summaries, compiles IoCs and TTPs, and generates YARA rules for swift threat understanding and prevention. Leveraging ESET's 20+ years of AI and ML expertise, AI Advisor enables security and intelligence leaders to better analyze and act upon emerging threats with SOC team-level advisory. Finally, organizations with the APT Report Ultimate tier gain access to ESET Analysts to directly resolve issues and collaborate directly with the company's security threat hunters who are on the front lines.

Integrations

The development of ESET's API gateway, ESET Connect, has enabled ESET to double down on integrations and ecosystem partners, which help customers to simplify cybersecurity management, increase visibility across a variety of attack surfaces, and bring industry leaders together under common architectures. ESET Cyber Threat Intelligence is highly interoperable and is already integrated with several key vendors, including Microsoft Sentinel, IBM QRadar, Elastic, MISP, Filigran's OpenCTI, Threat Quotient, Stellar Cyber, and others.

"ESET Cyber Threat Intelligence is built upon our greatest strength - ESET researchers working across 11 research and development centers worldwide," said Jean-Ian Boutin, Director of ESET's Threat Research. "ESET does not buy data from others; we generate it ourselves. Our primary source is the vast user base of ESET security solutions - over 110 million users in more than 190 countries. ESET telemetry samples undergo in-depth behavioral and structural analysis, yielding additional useful indicators that enrich our threat intelligence, thus providing a more comprehensive understanding of the threat landscape. By aligning with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, ESET threat intelligence users can operationalize their visibility and response."

Awareness and information sharing is critical in cybersecurity. ESET researchers have built a multilayered detection engine that processes more than 300,000 unique, new malware samples daily. Top research and discoveries are presented regularly at major global conferences like RSA , Black Hat , and ESET shares information on new threats and campaigns with the public and security enthusiasts via its industry-leading security blog, welivesecurity.com (cited by prominent media, such as BBC , CNBC , The Washington Post , Forbes , The Guardian , TechRadar , Wired , and more).

For more details, visit the ESET Cyber Threat Intelligence page.

About ESET

ESET provides cutting-edge digital security to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of known and emerging cyber threats - securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it's endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, its AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. An ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and X .

CONTACT: Media contact: Jessica Beffa ... 720-413-4938