Patrick Lange Of Business Modification Group Facilitates Sale Of HVAC Company In Central Massachusetts

Patrick Lange, Business Modification Group

- Patrick Lange

MADISON, FL, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Patrick Lange , the HVAC industry's business broker and founder of Business Modification Group , is pleased to announce the successful sale of a well-established commercial HVAC company in Central Massachusetts.

"I'm honored to help this buyer and seller," said Lange. "From the beginning, this was a natural fit for both parties, and I'm excited to see the business grow from here."

With nearly 50 active HVAC business listings, Business Modification Group continues to be a leader in the heating and air industry's buying and selling market. Lange and his team specialize in connecting motivated buyers with profitable businesses, ensuring smooth transactions and successful transitions.

For HVAC business owners considering selling, Lange says the market is strong with a record number of non-disclosure agreements (NDA) being received nationwide so far in Q1. The NDA is the first step for a buyer interested in acquiring a listed HVAC business.

For more information, contact:

Patrick Lange

Business Modification Group

Phone: (850) 669-2498

Email: ...

BusinessModificationGroup



Patrick Lange

Business Modification Group

+1 850-669-2498

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.