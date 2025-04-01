Solarbank Corp. (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) Secures $7.3M Deal For Camillus Solar Project



SolarBank announced the sale of a 3.26 MW Camillus Solar Project to Solar Advocate Development LLC.

The project will be built on a closed landfill and provide renewable energy to local subscribers.

The project was awarded $1.06M in state incentives awarded under the NY-Sun Program. This marks the eighth project SolarBank has developed for Solar Advocate since 2018, and is the latest in a series of recent solar projects and battery storage systems the company has been developing.

SolarBank (NASDAQ: SUUN) (Cboe CA: SUNN) (FSE: GY2) , a premier developer and owner of renewable and clean energy projects, specializing in distributed and community solar initiatives throughout Canada and the U.S., has announced the sale and related construction contract for the 3.26 MW Camillus Solar Project for Solar Advocate Development LLC in a deal valued at $7.3 million USD ( ).

The project, located on a closed landfill site in Camillus, Onondaga County, New York, will operate as a community solar installation, allowing local residents and businesses to subscribe and receive credits on...

