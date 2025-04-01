Techmediabreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Reports $10.8 Million Revenue In 2024, Advances

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a developer of autonomous security robots and AI-driven technologies, reported $10.8 million in revenue for fiscal 2024, down from $12.8 million in 2023 due to product line restructuring. Despite a net loss of $31.7 million, the company strengthened its cash position to $11.1 million through $34.5 million in capital raises. Knightscope achieved major milestones including FedRAMP Authority to Operate, its first K5 GOV deployment at the Department of Veterans Affairs, and a U.S. Air Force SBIR contract. The company is progressing new ASR models and deepening its federal sales strategy to drive long-term growth.

About Knightscope, Inc.

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety. The company's long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world.

