Investornewsbreaks Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) To Present At Jones Healthcare And Technology Innovation Conference On April 9

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) , a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases like ALS and MS, will present at the Jones Healthcare and Technology Innovation Conference on April 9, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. PT. The event will be held at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and include 1×1 investor meetings. A webcast of the presentation will be available via the events section of Clene's website.

About Clene Inc.

Clene (along with its subsidiaries,“Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8® is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells' survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8® is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit .

