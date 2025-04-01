MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Hitachi: Completion of New Production Facility for Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment in Kasado Area



TOKYO, Apr 1, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi High-Tech Corporation announced that the new production facility for semiconductormanufacturing equipment (etch systems), which had been under construction since December 2023 in the Kasado area (Kudamatsu City, Yamaguchi Prefecture), was completed and started the operation on March 17, 2025.

We aim to increase production capacity through digitalized and automated production lines in the new productionfacility. In addition, a comfortable work environment has been created with employee well-being taken into account, while achieving carbon neutrality through the use of renewable energy.

Semiconductor-related markets are expected to continue to grow and expand due to increasing demand for generativeAI and autonomous driving in the future. With the start of the new production facility's operation, we will continue tocreate new value and solve customers' issues by shortening development periods, reducing costs, and improving productivity.

Hitachi High-Tech will continue to pursue and create new value together with our customers in order to contribute to sustainable industrial development that supports cutting-edge manufacturing and digital society, and to the realization of a sustainable society by solving social issues.

About Hitachi High-Tech

Hitachi High-Tech, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is engaged in activities in a broad range of fields, including manufacture and sales of clinical analyzers, biotechnology products, radiation therapy systems, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, analytical instruments, and analysis equipment. Also, we provide high value-added solutions in industrial fields such as mobility, connected, environment and energy, etc. Through business based on our core Observation, Measurement and Analysis technologies, we will contribute to the realization of a sustainable society by solving social issues.

The company's consolidated revenues for FY2023 were approx. JPY 670.4 billion. For further information, visit

Contact:

Kasado General Affairs Dept.,

Human Resources & General Affairs Div., Hitachi High-Tech Corporation

Tel: +81-833-41-8704

Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Sectors: Electronics