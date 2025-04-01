Hitachi's New Corporate Vision: Changing The World And Future With The Power Of Knowledge
Corporate Vision
Changing the World and Future with the Power of Knowledge
Mission
We provide solutions that will realize a sustainable society tomorrow through a deeper understanding of the issues facing society and our
customers today
While digitalization and development of AI and other technologies are rapidly accelerating, the future of thesocial environment surrounding us is uncertain due to increasing complexity and volatility caused by naturaldisasters, climate change, geopolitical risks and so on. Given this context, Hitachi High-Tech Group believesthat the crucial first step in changing the world and shaping the future is to deeply understand the rootcauses occurring around society and our customers, so that we can identify the hidden problems that areunrecognized by our customers and partners.
Hitachi High-Tech has cultivated a variety of“Power of Knowledge” over the years, including Observation, Measurement, and Analysis technologies, global network, world-class products, and co-creative relationships with our customers and partners. By leveraging our "Power of Knowledge," eachemployee of Hitachi High-Tech Group will continue to provide solutions for the issues facing society andour customers today to realize a sustainable society tomorrow.
About Hitachi High-Tech's Corporate Vision and Mission
See here for more details. Corporate Vision: Hitachi High-Tech CorporationSource: Hitachi, Ltd.
