Frogdata Demonstrates How Auto Dealerships Can Add $400K In Fixed Ops Profits With Data-Driven Platform
"We are incredibly grateful to Dr. Michelle Hatzis and the team at Winner Ford for placing their trust in FrogData and embracing the FixedOps Mojo platform," said Tej Soni , CEO of FrogData. "Their success is a testament to what's possible when a dealership pairs strong leadership with data-driven decision making. The results at Winner Ford clearly show how impactful FixedOps Mojo can be in driving profitability and operational excellence."
From Insight to Impact: How Winner Ford Achieved Breakthrough Results
Winner Ford implemented FixedOps Mojo to address a challenge faced by dealerships across the country-transforming raw DMS data into clear, strategic decisions. By leveraging FixedOps Mojo's real-time analytics and AI-driven insights, Winner Ford was able to:
Identify revenue leaks and plug profit drains
Standardize pricing using SmartMenu for consistency and transparency
Improve technician productivity through better job mix and dispatching
Track key performance indicators (KPIs) in real-time to drive accountability
One of the most impactful tools was the Dynamic KPI Dashboard, which enabled continuous evaluation of technician performance, upsell effectiveness, and service process efficiency.
As a result, the dealership achieved:
A $30/hour increase in Effective Labor Rate
A profitability increase of $300K to $400K annually
Standardized pricing across services
Enhanced service manager visibility into operational bottlenecks and productivity metrics
Real Results, Real Voices
"FrogData delivered actionable, easy-to-understand data that was crucial to improving our profitability," said Dr. Michelle Hatzis , President and CEO of Winner Ford. "FixedOps Mojo had a direct impact on our focus areas-especially our Effective Labor Rate, which increased by at least $30. That's real money."
Built on FDAP – The Leading Analytics Platform for Dealers
FixedOps Mojo is powered by the FrogData Decision Analytics Platform (FDAP) , trusted by over 1,000 dealerships nationwide. FDAP seamlessly integrates with major Dealer Management Systems (DMS), CRMs, and service management tools to:
Deliver real-time, AI-powered insights
Provide intuitive dashboards for service managers
Enable fast, informed decision-making across operations
Why This Matters for Dealerships Everywhere
Fixed Operations is often the most profitable department in a dealership-but also the most complex. Many dealers struggle to turn their operational data into meaningful, actionable decisions. That's where FixedOps Mojo stands apart.
By combining advanced data analytics , the right technology platform (FDAP) , and the deep domain expertise of the FrogData team , FixedOps Mojo gives dealers the tools they need to:
Uncover hidden revenue opportunities
Improve technician and advisor performance
Track and exceed service KPIs
Standardize pricing and optimize upsells
Deliver consistent, high-quality customer experiences
For dealers looking to boost profitability, improve operational consistency, and gain real-time visibility into performance-FixedOps Mojo is more than a reporting tool. It's a proven performance engine.
About Winner Ford
Winner Ford is a premier dealership in Cherry Hill, NJ, known for its commitment to customer satisfaction and operational excellence. The dealership continues to invest in technologies that improve both the customer and employee experience.
About FrogData
FrogData is the automotive industry's leading AI-powered analytics provider. Its flagship platform, the FrogData Decision Analytics Platform (FDAP) , is used by over 1,000 dealerships to deliver intelligent, actionable insights across all departments-driving measurable improvements in performance and profitability.
