GALLS® Acquires American Uniform Sales, Inc. And Howard Uniform Co.

Reinforcing The Commitment to America's Public Safety Agencies

LEXINGTON, Ky., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GALLS ®, the nation's leading uniform and tactical gear supplier serving America's public safety and military professionals, proudly announces the acquisition of American Uniform Sales, Inc. and Howard Uniform Co. reinforcing their commitment to excellent service for all Heros in uniform. GALLS ® is "Proud To Serve Those Who Serve."

With continued respect and admiration for those who protect and serve our communities across the nation, GALLS ® is honored to add American Uniform Sales, Inc. and Howard Uniform Co., who are recognized as distinguished regional distribution leaders, to its portfolio. Since 1976, American Uniform Sales, Inc. has operated four retail locations (Fayetteville, NC. / Wilmington, NC. / Alexandria, VA. / Philadelphia, PA.). Howard Uniform Co. operated one retail location in Baltimore, MD. Adding them to the Galls family not only strengthens our commitment to relentless focus on the customer but also expands our reach in key regions.

Mike Fadden, CEO of GALLS®, stated, "The recent acquisition of American Uniform Sales, Inc. and Howard Uniform Co. fosters GALLS® mission and strengthens our commitment to the men and women in uniform. Augmenting our relationship with customers is a strategic objective for GALLS®. These acquisitions also allow us to increase our physical footprint, which amplifies that initiative. I would also like to thank the Shamdasani family for their commitment to serving public safety professionals and building this outstanding business."

GALLS ® continues its tradition of serving public safety and military professionals as well as building on a legacy of excellence. American Uniform Sales and Howard Uniform Co. customers will be able to take advantage of GALLS ® extensive product selection and brands, seamless ordering and responsive service.

About GALLS®:

GALLS® proudly serves America's Public Safety and Military professionals with the broadest selection of uniforms, equipment, and solutions along with relentless service. Founded in 1967, GALLs® is trusted by over one million Law Enforcement, Firefighting, Emergency Medical, Federal, Military, Corrections, Security, Postal, Public Transportation, and other essential workers to be their service provider. Learn more at .