Ruth's Chris Steak House Celebrates New Rogers Location With Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony And Food Bank Donation

Ruth's Chris new Rogers, AR location. Image used with permission. ©Ruth'sChrisRogers

Ruth's Chris celebrates new Rogers location on April 14 with Chamber ribbon-cutting and NWA Food Bank donation, followed by complimentary lunch and tours.

- Julie Damer

ROGERS, AR, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ruth's Chris Steak House, owned and operated by the family-owned Prime Hospitality Group (PHG), is proud to announce the official grand opening of its new Rogers location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in partnership with the Rogers & Lowell Chamber of Commerce on Monday, April 14, 2025, at 10:30 AM. The event will take place at the restaurant's stunning new location at 5401 W. Northgate Rd, Rogers AR 72758.

A highlight of the ceremony will be Prime Hospitality Group's presentation of a donation check to the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank, underscoring the company's commitment to giving back to the community it serves.

“As the Rogers community continues to grow and thrive, we are excited to grow alongside it," said Kristy Rans, President and Owner of Prime Hospitality Group. "This new location allows us to provide a best-in-market experience for our guests while also creating new jobs and contributing to the continued economic development of this vibrant area."

"The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank is extremely honored that Ruth's Chris has chosen our organization to be the recipient of the donations received at their grand opening event coming in April," said Julie Damer, Director of Marketing and Communications at Northwest Arkansas Food Bank. "We are so appreciative of the Northwest Arkansas community and businesses like Ruth's Chris that recognize there is a need in the community for food assistance and want to help. There are more than 89,000 food insecure people in the area that we serve which includes Benton, Carroll, Madison, and Washington counties. Donations like this make it possible for us to provide food to the community and our neighbors who need a little help."

Following the 10:30 AM ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees are invited inside for a complimentary lunch beginning at 11:00 AM and tours of the new restaurant. Media representatives will have the opportunity to conduct interviews and experience the restaurant's ambiance and amenities firsthand.

The event will feature the formal ribbon cutting with the Rogers & Lowell Chamber of Commerce, followed by media tours, interviews, and a complimentary lunch served either in-restaurant or as takeaway for guests. Key participants will include the local Management Team, construction partners, interior designers, and development representatives.

The new two-story restaurant will showcase elevated mid-century modern interiors and luxurious amenities, including:

- Seating capacity for over 500 across two meticulously designed levels.

- Luxurious mid-century modern interiors blended with lush landscaping and museum-worthy art installations.

- 55 elegantly built-in wine lockers line the grand, light-filled staircase, adding a refined design element to the space.

- Expansive private dining and banquet rooms with cutting-edge AV capabilities.

- Two main bars plus one bar for private dining.

- Ideal for upscale weddings, corporate functions, and high-profile celebrations.

Main Level:

Guests are welcomed into a sophisticated atmosphere featuring a vaulted bar dining area, a refined Wine Room, and expansive private dining spaces. The open-air patio, surrounded by lush greenery and curated ambiance, offers an inviting extension of the main dining room.

Second Level:

The energy heightens with a vibrant bar and multiple al fresco dining areas offering panoramic views of westward sunsets and eastward cityscapes. An intimate private dining room with patio access completes the experience. The patios are climate-controlled for year-round comfort, with heating, fans, and cooling misters.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is open to the public and media representatives. Following the ceremony and official opening day, the restaurant will welcome guests to experience its signature USDA Prime steaks and renowned hospitality.

As one of the first additions to the upscale mixed-use development by Great Lakes Capital, the new restaurant represents an exciting new chapter for Ruth's Chris in Rogers as the area continues to thrive.





For additional information or to make reservations, please visit .

About Prime Hospitality Group, LLC

Prime Hospitality Group, LLC, headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, is a family-owned business and operates Ruth's Chris franchises in North Carolina, Missouri, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, and Iowa.

About Great Lakes Capital

Great Lakes Capital is a real estate development and private equity firm uniquely positioned to add value to real estate investments through development and opportunistic investment across the real estate spectrum and throughout the capital structure. Headquartered in Indiana, with over $1 billion in assets under management and development, GLC concentrates on several core asset classes, including mixed-use, multifamily, hospitality, industrial, medical office and other similar product types. As a market leader in new development, GLC actively addresses the needs of tenant partners in addition to speculative development meeting needs the market has not yet reacted to. For more information, please visit:

