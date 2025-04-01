Philadelphia Cyber Consulting Firm Named One Of The Region's Fastest Growing Companies, Doubles Down On AI

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Zaviant was ranked in the top 50 of the prestigious Inc Regionals: Northeast list-and it has no intention of slowing down

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today revealed that Zaviant is No. 50 on its fifth annual Inc. Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in the Northeast, which includes Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Jersey. An extension of the national Inc. 5000 list, the Regionals offer a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy's most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.Zaviant has averaged an impressive 85% year-over-year growth since its inception in 2018, with some years exceeding 100%. The firm has added 4 new team members so far in 2025 and is actively recruiting more.“We're honored to be among the region's fastest growing companies,” commented Will Sweeney, Zaviant's Founder and Managing Partner.“There are so many great Philadelphia businesses making a major impact across industries, and we're proud to be one of them.”Zaviant attributes much of its success to the surging demand for data privacy and security expertise, particularly as AI adoption accelerates. "We're seeing organizations increasingly prioritize robust governance frameworks as AI becomes more deeply integrated into critical business operations," noted Sam Mitchell, Chief Revenue Officer at Zaviant. "As regulatory requirements evolve, we're well positioned to see a lot of growth in this segment."As the year moves forward, Zaviant plans to continue hiring new staff and expanding service offerings to meet the growing demand for data security and privacy compliance.###Inc. Regionals MethodologyThe 2025 Inc. Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

