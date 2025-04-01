This Fair Housing Month, Keybank Survey Finds Guidance And Planning Can Boost Homebuyer Confidence

MENAFN - 3BL), April 1, 2025 /3BL/ - Owning a home is a pillar of the American dream and a sign of prosperity, wealth and success. It instills a sense of pride and belonging in individuals and communities. But today, the reality for homebuyers and potential homebuyers in America continues to be sobering. KeyBank's 2025 Financial Mobility Survey found that many believe owning a home is not an attainable goal for themselves nor the average American. Still, those who have purchased a home in the past year have pointed to factors that boosted their confidence and influenced their purchasing decision - such as meeting with a mortgage loan officer to make the dream of homeownership more attainable.

April is Fair Housing Month , a time to examine and highlight ways to make homeownership more accessible and sustainable. While the market for homeownership in America remains tricky to navigate, it is important to note that potential homeowners have access to a variety of financial tools and education and are more capable than they think on their journeys toward homeownership.

Many don't believe they'll ever own a home

Forty-six percent of respondents who do not already own a home say that home ownership is not attainable for them or their families, up from 39% last year. Forty-one percent of all respondents, including current homeowners, say that home ownership is not attainable for Americans.

Half (47%) of those who are younger and don't have a mortgage are spending less to try to take on a mortgage. Despite spending less, 6 in 10 still don't believe they'll ever own a home.

Home-buying programs make a difference

Survey respondents said financial education can help them be more confident in the home-buying process. This includes budgeting for a down payment and closing costs for those in the market (48%) or renting (45%) and estimating and managing ongoing homeownership costs for those who recently purchased a home (31%). And, among survey respondents who purchased a home in the past 12 months, 30% say that meeting with a mortgage loan officer to learn about programs that make buying more affordable influenced their decision, up from 19% last year. KeyBank's Financial Wellness Center can help you understand your current financial standing and the next step of your financial and homebuying journey.

“Owning a home is a significant milestone, and many potential buyers don't realize the valuable resources available to help them get there,” said Dale Baker, President of Home Lending at KeyBank.“Banks and financial institutions offer guidance, education, and tools to help individuals navigate the homebuying process with confidence. By building a strong relationship with your bank, homeownership can become a more achievable and sustainable reality.”

Homeownership inspires financial confidence

Those who just purchased a home are most confident in their ability to come up with $2,000 in a month and have the most positive economic outlook for the next 12 months.

Building a relationship with your bank can help

Whether you're in the market for a new home or looking to improve your current home, your bank can help make homeownership more affordable and sustainable. A Financial Wellness Review with a banker at your local KeyBank branch can help get you started on the path to saving for a downpayment on your first home or a new home.

KeyBank Mortgage Loan Officers are another great resource. They have information on home lending opportunities and programs to help you get started on the journey to homeownership.

It's also important to remember that even if you are pre-qualified for a certain home purchase price, the monthly payments might not be ideal for your budget. KeyBank's Mortgage Affordability Calculator can help you figure out a comfortable loan and payment amount. Don't forget to consider all the parts of a mortgage loan – down payment, principal, interest, property taxes, homeowners insurance and possible PMI.

“A home is more than just a purchase-it's a long-term investment in your financial future,” said Rachael Sampson, Head of Community Banking at KeyBank.“At KeyBank, we're committed to helping all homebuyers not only achieve homeownership but also sustain it through expert guidance, financial planning, and ongoing support. From saving for a down payment to managing the costs of homeownership, we provide the tools and insights to help individuals and families build lasting financial confidence."

Our experts at KeyBank are here to support you at every step of your homebuying journey, from planning to celebrating your success.

About the KeyBank 2025 Financial Mobility Survey: This survey was conducted online by Schmidt Market Research in September 2024, polling 1,000 Americans, ages 18 – 70, with sole or shared responsibility for household financial decisions, who own a checking or savings account. The survey sought to gain insight into financial resiliency and explored respondents' spending and savings habits, levels of financial confidence and financial resiliency, economic sentiment, and impacts of societal trends and pressures over the prior year.

