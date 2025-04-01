The Michigan Council Of Women In Technology Foundation (MCWT) And Whirlpool Foundation Present Girls' STEM Event

MENAFN - 3BL) For a third year, members of the Whirlpool Corporation Global IT team teamed up with the Michigan Council of Women in Technology Foundation (MCWT) for the Girls Rock IT event supported by the Whirlpool Foundation. While parents and guardians attended a session on internet safety and careers in technology, local girls (grades 2-8) learned coding basics and game/app development.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is a leading home appliance company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. As the last-remaining major U.S.-based manufacturer of kitchen and laundry appliances, the company is driving meaningful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, JennAir, Maytag, Amana, Brastemp, Consul, and InSinkErator. In 2024, the company reported approximately $17 billion in annual sales - close to 90% of which were in the Americas - 44,000 employees, and 40 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp .