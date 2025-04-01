Federal Reserve Board Issues Enforcement Action With Former Employee Of Banco Popular De Puerto Rico And Announces Termination Of Enforcement Action With Allegiant United Holdings, LLC, Nano Financial Holdings, Inc., And Nano Banc
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent prohibition order against Nicolás Pérez Alvarado
Former employee of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, San Juan, Puerto Rico
Embezzlement of bank funds
Also on Tuesday, the Board announced the termination of the enforcement action listed below:
Allegiant United Holdings, LLC, Irvine, California, Nano Financial Holdings, Inc., Irvine, California, and Nano Banc, Irvine, California
Cease and Desist Order dated January 18, 2022 (PDF)
Terminated March 20, 2025
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here .
