Niharika Singhania Wins Gold In International Equestrian Event In Belgium

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) In a remarkable display of skill and dedication, young Indian equestrian player Niharika Singhania has brought immense pride to the nation by clinching first position in the prestigious Azelhof CSI Lier equestrian competition held in Belgium.

Competing against international participants, Niharika – the eldest daughter of industrialist and Raymond CMD Gautam Singhania – demonstrated exceptional talent and composure to bring home gold.

Starting on March 25 in the CSI event, Niharika participated in the Two Phases special event in the CSI2*-1*- YH - LIER - Spring Tour. Riding on Hotese Charboniere, owned by Sabine Locquet, she performed superbly in the two-stage event to finish with 40.72 and 40.34 penalty points.

On March 29, Niharika participated in the show jumping event and ended with 61.94 points. On March 30, the final day of the competition, Niharika excelled in the Two-Phase Special and finished first with penalty points of 34.48 and 31.95.

"This victory is not just a personal triumph for Niharika but also serves as a powerful inspiration for students across India. It underscores the importance of nurturing diverse talents alongside academic pursuits and exemplifies how dedication, rigorous training, and unwavering passion can lead to success at the highest level," the young rider's connections said in a statement on Tuesday.

Niharika's achievement is a testament to the values of perseverance, discipline, and hard work – principles often emphasized within the K-12 education system.

The win throws a spotlight on the growing capabilities of young Indians in specialized international arenas and reinforces the idea that with the right support and determination, students can achieve excellence beyond traditional academic boundaries, contributing to India's growing presence on the world stage, the statement claimed.