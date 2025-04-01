SWKS LAWSUIT ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Skyworks Solutions, Inc. Investors Of A Class Action Lawsuit And Upcoming Deadline

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in("Skyworks" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SWKS) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Skyworks investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between July 30, 2024 and February 5, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

SWKS investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at ... or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning Skyworks' expected revenue for the fiscal year 2025. Defendants' statements included, among other things, confidence in Skyworks' ability to expand its mobile business and capitalize on its growth potential by investing in new technologies to diversify its portfolio of offerings. On February 5, 2025, after market close, Skyworks announced its financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 and provided lower-than anticipated revenue guidance for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025. The Company attributed its results and low guidance to a“competitive landscape” that had“intensified” in recent years. Following this news, the price of Skyworks' common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $87.08 per share on February 5, 2025, Skyworks' stock price fell to $65.60 per share on February 6, 2025, a decline of over 24% in the span of just a single day.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Skyworks during the relevant time frame, you have until May 5, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

