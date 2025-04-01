One-Stop Dental Care Is The Future: Frisco Practices Lead The Way

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Patients want simpler care. Elate Orthodontics and Tribute Family Dentistry make it easy by offering multi-specialty dental services in one connected system.

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- More and more families are asking for the same thing from their dental care:“Can we do it all in one place?” From orthodontics to general dentistry, patients want an easier, more connected experience. That's why the future of dentistry is clearly moving toward multi-specialty, coordinated care-where different services are offered in sync, not in silos.A standout example of this evolution can be found in Frisco, where Elate Orthodontics and Tribute Family Dentistry have created a smooth, all-in-one dental experience. This partnership reflects what many patients have been hoping for: better communication between providers, fewer repeated forms and x-rays, and a single team managing your journey from start to finish.“We're not trying to replace the specialties-we're making them work better together,” explains Dr. Kevin Baharvand, owner of both practices.“Our goal is to take the stress out of dental care and give patients a more supportive, connected path.”More Than One Roof-One SystemMulti-location practices are common these days, and for good reason-they offer access and flexibility. But what sets the Elate-Orthodontics-meets-Tribute model apart is how the practices are strategically connected in day-to-day care.A patient starting orthodontic treatment at Elate Orthodontics in Frisco ( ) might need a deep cleaning, a crown, or even wisdom teeth removal. Instead of being referred out to a third party, the entire process is handled in-house through Tribute Family Dentistry ( )-located just down the road. Because both offices use compatible systems and communication protocols, patients don't experience frustrating delays or disjointed information.The model is thriving across multiple Elate locations as well. For patients living closer to The Colony, Elate Orthodontics at Highway 121 ( ) offers the same seamless orthodontic care and can coordinate just as easily with general dental providers. And in fast-growing areas like Prosper, families appreciate having trusted orthodontists who already understand their background, dental history, and insurance plan ( ).A Smarter Way to Deliver Dental CareThis connected model works especially well for families juggling school, sports, and packed calendars. Instead of managing multiple offices and paperwork, they can rely on a system that functions like one team-even if services are delivered in different rooms or buildings.Here's what this looks like in practice:- One intake process that covers both dental and orthodontic care- Shared digital records and imaging, so providers are always in sync- Streamlined insurance processing, with less back-and-forth- Faster decisions on timing for braces, extractions, or cleanings- Higher treatment success, thanks to early detection and proactive care“We see this as building a dental home,” says Dr. Baharvand.“You don't have to start over with each provider. You're just moving through different rooms in the same house.”Built Around the Way Families Actually LiveThis model isn't just about efficiency-it's about giving families more control over their dental journey. Parents can schedule ortho check-ins and dental exams on the same day. Teens starting clear aligner therapy don't have to wait for separate referrals. And adults looking for cosmetic options like veneers or implants can make decisions faster, with support from a collaborative team.By unifying orthodontic and general dentistry services, patients also see better continuity in their care. Kids who start Phase 1 treatment at Elate Orthodontics are already familiar with the dental team at Tribute when it's time for cleanings or cavity checks. There's no reintroduction or loss of trust-just forward momentum.And for those coming from neighboring communities, access is simple. The Frisco office is centrally located on FM 423. The Colony location serves families right off Highway 121. And the Prosper office, near University Drive, is a convenient choice for those in Windsong Ranch, Rushing Middle School, and Prosper High School zones.Where Dentistry Is Going-and Why It MattersThe rise of multi-specialty care reflects what people value most in modern healthcare: transparency, access, and collaboration. Rather than piecing care together from multiple disconnected providers, more patients are choosing dental groups that offer everything under one organizational umbrella.Elate Orthodontics and Tribute Family Dentistry represent a future that's already here-one where practices don't compete for patient attention, but instead come together to deliver better care.“Patients don't want to be the middleman between providers,” says Dr. Baharvand.“They want to walk into an office and know that everything is handled. That's what we've built.”Whether you're new to the area or just looking for a more integrated experience, this model of care is setting the bar for what dental treatment should look like-not just in Frisco, but across Texas.

Kevin Baharvand

Elate Orthodontics

+1 972-538-4343

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.