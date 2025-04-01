MSI Announces Opening Of Two New Wingstop Locations

COLLEYVILLE, Texas, April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, based in Colleyville, Texas, is excited to announce the opening of two new Wingstop locations, continuing to expand its footprint in the Southern United States. The new Wingstop restaurants are located at 3700 S. University Drive, Suite 20, Little Rock, AR and 3949 Atlanta Hwy, Montgomery, AL.

"We are thrilled to bring Wingstop's signature flavors to Little Rock and Montgomery," said Troy Morrison, CEO of MSI. "Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure these new locations offer the same high-quality food and exceptional service that Wingstop is known for nationwide."

Wingstop is known for its mouthwatering chicken wings, which come in both bone-in and boneless varieties. Their menu boasts an impressive array of flavors, from the classic Original Hot to the tangy Lemon Pepper and the Hickory Smoked BBQ. Customers can also enjoy a variety of sides including the seasoned fries, seasoned fried corn or veggie sticks.

What truly sets Wingstop apart is its commitment to quality and freshness, with wings made-to-order to ensure peak juiciness and flavor. The user-friendly online ordering system and efficient service make dining at Wingstop a breeze. Whether it's the diverse menu options, the consistent quality, or the enjoyable dining experience, Wingstop has earned a loyal following among wing enthusiasts.

About Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC

Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC (MSI) is the shared services company of franchisee groups North Texas Bells, LLC, North Texas Wings, LLC, Memphis Wings Operations, LLC, Southern Wings Enterprises, LLC, Austin Chicks, LLC, Oklahoma Chicks, LLC, and Indy Chicks, LLC. MSI is committed to its mission statement, "Consistently, Best on Block." The company has grown to over 116 locations across seven states. See Meauxsi for additional information.

SOURCE Meauxmentum Strategies and Investments, LLC

