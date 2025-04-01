Healthybaby Expands EWG Verified Safe Babycare Line With Gentle Nose & Face Wipes Made With Organic Botanicals

"As a mom, it's paramount to have nontoxic and effective products on hand. Our Gentle Nose & Face Wipes are designed to provide a safe, soothing, and sustainable way to care for little ones' delicate skin and runny noses," says Hilary Swank, Chief Innovation Officer.

HealthyBaby's mission is to protect and enrich the full potential of every baby while ensuring every product is neurologically safe for a developing baby's body and brain. These wipes are thoughtfully crafted to be both protective and enriching to the skin. They are made from biodegradable materials and free from plastics, chlorine, and synthetic fragrances. Every detail aligns with the brand's always-on commitment to health and sustainability. EWG Verified Safe and made with 100% sustainably sourced FSC Certified wood pulp, these hypoallergenic, fragrance-free wipes provide parents with a better way to care for their baby's skin.

Our Gentle Nose & Face Wipes comes with two convenient packs of wipes, totaling 60 wipes. For those looking to save, the autoship option is available at $12, while a one-time purchase can be made for $13. To learn more about HealthyBaby and explore its range of products, visit their website and follow HealthyBaby on social media .

About HealthyBaby

HealthyBaby is a pioneering platform for maternal health and babycare for today's families. Their suite of babycare essentials includes the first EWG Verified Safe diapers, diaper pants, microbiome friendly skincare and a comprehensive prenatal vitamin regimen designed in partnership with the Neurological Health Foundation. The certified B corporation is dedicated to putting health first while proactively supporting parents to make the most of their child's developmental years. Parents can subscribe to diapers and bundle essentials online or find the brand's diapers at Target. For more information, please visit healthybaby .

SOURCE HealthyBaby