STOCK Residences Celebrates The Topping Out Of The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples

The topping out of the Tower Residences follows the completion of vertical construction of the Bay Residences – a pair of mid-rise buildings within the six-acre enclave. With the external structures of The Residences' four main buildings now complete, the project is steadily on track toward receiving its temporary certificate of occupancy (TCO) by early next year, with move-ins to follow thereafter.

The construction feat is furthermore the latest in a string of victories for the signature project, which is now 75% sold – an accomplishment that includes the sales of three penthouses, all purchased within a span of just six months.

"This topping-off ceremony is a triumph for our team and a win for the Naples community, now closer to debuting its first-ever branded residences under The Ritz-Carlton brand," said Brian Stock, CEO of STOCK Development.

Family-owned STOCK Development has been a top-ranked authority in high-end custom home-building for more than 20 years, consistently ranking as one of the nation's best. In the case of this legacy condominium project, company leaders have been proud to "go vertical" with their vast insights and in-depth experience.

"We are honored that this project is one of the market's most sought-after for amenities, designs, services, and views," Stock continued. "For those looking for new, ultra-luxury residential offerings along the Gulf Coast, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples is the must-see."

"Our team is making significant progress on the project, and we are proud to have reached this critical phase of the construction process," said Pete Tuffo, President of Suffolk's Florida Gulf Coast. "Our celebration to mark this important milestone is a tribute to the strong leadership, the power of innovation, and the tremendous collaboration between STOCK, Suffolk, and Curts Gaines Hall Jones Architects throughout the entire lifecycle of this project. We are honored to build this game-changing project and to share this entire experience with Brian (Stock) and the STOCK team."

Flanked by Vanderbilt Beach and the Gulf of Mexico to the west and Vanderbilt Lagoon to the north, The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples features 128 estate-like residences, including penthouses and Grand Penthouses. Starting at 3,000 square feet, the designer homes and the surrounding private enclave boast the architectural genius of Curts Gaines Hall Jones (CGHJ) Architects, interior designer Cristian Pinedo of SUSURRUS, and landscape architectural firm Booth Design Group. Marc-Michaels Interior Design collaborated on the floorplan designs of all residences, as well as the curation of a wide selection of fixtures and finishes – making the project all the more of a standout.

"Buyers have been specifically seeking out this project as their preferred new place of residence," said Claudine Léger-Wetzel, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for STOCK Development. "They recognize that this is an incredible opportunity to own new construction in one of Naples' most desirable neighborhoods – steps from Vanderbilt Beach and minutes from some of the area's best restaurants, recreational hot-spots, and shopping...all on top of the unmatched, five-star services and heritage of The Ritz-Carlton brand."

Residents of the property will be able to enjoy numerous exclusive amenities, including a 22-slip marina, verdant park with walking trails, a putting green, and covered pavilions, and The Vanderbilt Club -- a spectacular, 28,000-square-foot club with a Grand Owner's atrium and lobby lounge, private restaurant, business center and coffee lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center, and a full-service spa. There will also be rooftop lounges, a kids' room, a teen room with a Formula 1 simulator, and a club lounge with a golf simulator and private theater, among other features. The project will additionally have 22,000 square feet of outdoor amenities, including a resort-style pool, lap pool, cabana suites, and fire pits. The Residences are furthermore located directly between Naples' two existing Ritz-Carlton hotels – both of which are approximately three miles apart.

Prices for the three- four- and five-bedroom retreats currently start at $5.2 million. The Residences' sales gallery is located at 2355 Vanderbilt Beach Rd., Suite 106. For additional information, call 239.249.6260 or visit RCRNaples .

The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples are not owned, developed or sold by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. or its affiliates ("Ritz-Carlton"). STOCK Residences uses The Ritz-Carlton marks under a license from Ritz-Carlton, which has not confirmed the accuracy of any of the statements or representations made herein.

About STOCK Residences

STOCK Residences is the premier luxury condominium division of STOCK Development, Southwest Florida's leading luxury developer and homebuilder. Led by CEO Brian Stock and based in Naples, Fla. for more than 20 years, the family-owned, full-service real estate company has been dedicated to creating residential destinations that reflect STOCK's commitment to the communities they serve. The company's highly decorated, nationally award-winning team has developed, designed, and built more than 6,000 high-end homes and custom estate homes in the finest neighborhoods throughout Naples, Sarasota, Estero, Wellington and Palm Beach. Visit stockdevelopment for more information.