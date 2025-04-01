Bigiron Realty Announces Winners Of The 2025 Teacher Appreciation Giveaway

COLUMBUS, Neb., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim & John Stock with BigIron Realty are proud to announce the winners of the 4th annual Teacher Appreciation Giveaway, recognizing educators who go above and beyond for their students and communities. This year's recipients of a $250 Visa gift card are:



Jane Lewis – Madison Elementary School (49 years of teaching, recently signed her contract for her 50th year)

Becky Streff – North Bend Elementary School (20 years of teaching)

The contest, sponsored by BigIron Realty agents Jim and John Stock, invited community members to nominate teachers who have made a lasting impact in their schools. With countless heartfelt submissions, it was evident how much these educators mean to their students and communities.

"Teachers play a crucial role in shaping the future, and their dedication often goes unnoticed," said John Stock. "We are honored to recognize Jane Lewis and Becky Streff for their passion, hard work, and commitment to making a difference in the lives of their students. Jane's 50 years of dedication and Becky's two decades of service are truly inspiring."

Each winner was personally presented with their award, celebrating their dedication to education and the positive impact they have on their students.

"Every year, we are blown away by the stories of incredible teachers who go above and beyond," added Jim Stock. "This giveaway is just one small way we can show our appreciation for all they do."

The Teacher Appreciation Giveaway is part of BigIron Realty's ongoing commitment to supporting local communities and recognizing those who make a difference. Earlier this year, the company also honored first responders and medical professionals in its annual appreciation contest.

For more information about BigIron Realty and future community initiatives, visit or follow Jim Stock and John Stock, BigIron Realty on Facebook.

About BigIron: Since 1984, BigIron has been the trusted choice for auctions. From its humble beginnings in rural America, BigIron has grown to become one of the largest auction companies in North America, helping millions buy, list, and sell their farm, construction, industrial, and transportation equipment, along with real estate, livestock, and collector cars. BigIron continues to lead the market with its unwavering commitment to quality and service, which is why BigIron boasts the largest customer base in the industry. To learn more about BigIron, visit or check out our About Us page.

SOURCE BigIron

