Winnebago Industries Announces “Hit It To Win It” Sweepstakes, Return Of “The Dock” For 2025 Minnesota Twins Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Leading outdoor recreation product manufacturer begins second season as the 'Official Outdoor Adventure Partner' of the Twins

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the Minnesota Twins Home Opener just around the corner, Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO), a leading manufacturer of outdoor recreation products, and 'Official Outdoor Adventure Partner' of the Twins, today announced the launch of the“Hit It To Win It” sweepstakes, where a fan could win an RV or boat from Winnebago Industries' portfolio of premium brands.

“Winnebago Industries is excited to again partner with the Minnesota Twins to bring our shared passion for the outdoors to fans at Target Field and across Twins Territory,” said Amber Holm, Winnebago Industries' Chief Marketing Officer.“The“Hit it To Win It” sweepstakes offers fans a chance to win a premium RV or boat of their choice so they can enjoy the many benefits of the outdoors and create amazing memories at the lake or campsite this summer.”

Enter the“Hit It To Win It” Sweepstakes Now

If a Minnesota Twins player homerun hits the Winnebago brand RV parked in right field“on the fly” (off the bat and to the RV without touching the ground) during a 2025 regular season home game at Target Field, one lucky fan will be drawn to win an outdoor recreational vehicle or boat of their choice from Winnebago Industries, up to $200,000 in MSRP value.

Winnebago Industries manufactures outdoor recreation vehicles under the Winnebago, Grand Design RV, Newmar, Chris-Craft and Barletta Boats brands. The company builds high quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, powerboats, pontoons, commercial community outreach vehicles, and battery solutions for outdoor mobility products.

To enter, fans can visit the area inside Gate 34 of Target Field to connect with a Winnebago Industries brand ambassador, scan the QR code on the stadium RV, or visit and complete the entry form. The 2025 Home Opener is set for this Thursday, April 3, when the Twins host the Houston Astros at 3:10 p.m. CT.

“The Dock” presented by Winnebago Industries Back for Second Season

Nothing says Minnesota summer like boating on one of the 10,000 beautiful lakes or many rivers across the state. For the second year, Winnebago Industries will bring the comfort and camaraderie of Chris-Craft and Barletta Boats to Target Field through“The Dock.” Located in section 137, the unique seating option, inspired by the bow of a boat, provides up to 12 fans with comfortable captain's chairs and boating seats and an incredible view of the field. Fans who purchase tickets to sit in“The Dock” will have access to lakeside-themed food and beverage with tickets pre-loaded with $30 food and beverage credit.

“We are thrilled to have Winnebago Industries back as a valued partner for a second year and are delighted to continue to offer a premium Target Field seating option with“The Dock”, as it marries two of Minnesotan's favorite summer activities – baseball and boating,” said Twins Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Sean Moore.“Twins fans love the one-of-a-kind seating area, as it delivers a uniquely memorable experience to the ballpark.”

“The Dock” presented by Winnebago Industries will be available all season long. To purchase tickets, visit or by calling 1-800-33-TWINS.

The“Hit It To Win It” sweepstakes began today and will run through September 21, 2025 or earlier if a homerun hits the RV“on the fly”. The sweepstakes is open only to legal residents of Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wisconsin, and Iowa who are at least 18 years of age. For more information about the sweepstakes, including registration and official rules, visit . No purchase is necessary to enter or win.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc. is a leading North American manufacturer of outdoor recreation products under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Chris-Craft, Newmar and Barletta brands, which are used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company builds high-quality motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth-wheel products, outboard and sterndrive powerboats, pontoons, and commercial community outreach vehicles. Committed to advancing sustainable innovation and leveraging vertical integration in key component areas, Winnebago Industries has multiple facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Minnesota and Florida. The Company's common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol WGO. For access to Winnebago Industries' investor relations material or to add your name to an automatic email list for Company news releases, visit .

Media Contact: Daniel Sullivan | ...