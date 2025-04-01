New Book Release: The Expert Generalist An Unpaved Road To Leadership Offers Story-Driven Strategies For Leadership

Monique Lecomte's new book release: The Expert Generalist -- An Unpaved Road to Leadership book cover

From Barefeet to Boardrooms, a Story of Resilience and Leadership

- Monique LecomteBEND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Expert Generalist – An Unpaved Road to Leadership, a new book by global executive leader, keynote speaker, and leadership coach Monique Lecomte , has just been released. Part memoir, part leadership guide, The Expert Generalist follows Monique's extraordinary journey from a single-wide trailer on a red dirt road in Alabama to boardrooms across the globe. Monique's story blends her unshakable willpower, humor, and actionable strategies, empowering readers to turn obstacles into opportunities to lead confidently.A New Approach to LeadershipIn today's complex world, adapting, connecting the dots, and leading through uncertainty is critical. Monique introduces the concept of the Expert Generalist-leaders who draw from diverse experiences and skill sets to solve problems, spark innovation, and drive meaningful change.At its core, the book illustrates how to harness challenges as catalysts for growth and transformation, building resilience and confidence through adversity. Through firsthand stories blended with practical advice, it teaches readers how to advocate for themselves and lead lives driven by purpose.“This book is more than a leadership manual-it's a call to action for anyone ready to step up, take risks, and make an impact,” said Lecomte.“Leadership isn't something you sign up for-it's something you step up for. Where you start doesn't define where you finish.”The launch tour begins in Bend, Oregon, on April 1 and will stop in major cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta, Chicago, and more. Visit .About Monique LecomteMonique Lecomte is a keynote speaker, leadership expert, and facilitator with a career spanning 20+ years in global business for iconic brands– Herman Miller, Knoll, and Hightower. Growing up in rural Alabama, she learned resilience and adaptability-skills that shaped her journey from small-town life to the boardroom. A recognized Expert Generalist, she has built high-performing teams, driven cultural change, and helped organizations thrive by balancing innovation with a human connection. A certified Leadership Challengefacilitator and Leadership Practices Inventory coach, Monique works with executives and teams to redefine leadership for the modern world. Visit .

