O.R. TRAX Launches Ibadge Credentialing & Automated O.R. Vendor Notification At 30 Ascs Across The U.S.

- Sandra O., RN, BSN, CASC, ASC AdministratorNASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OR TRAX , a fast-growing innovator in vendor credentialing and surgical vendor scheduling, today announced that approximately 30 ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) across the United States have rolled out its cloud-based platform in recent months.This wave of adoption underscores the rising demand for smarter vendor management in outpatient surgical settings. OR TRAX replaces outdated manual processes-texts, emails, phone calls, and logs-with automated, secure workflows that simplify vendor check-ins and keep surgical schedules running smoothly.ZERO HARDWARE. 100% CREDENTIALING. FULLY TOUCHLESS.🔔 Real-Time Credentialing: Verifies vendor credentials instantly and shares surgical schedules with only authorized representatives.🔔 Smartphone Check-Ins: Vendors check in on-site via mobile with a digital iBadge-no kiosks, printers, or hardware needed.🔔 HIPAA-Compliant Case Updates: Ensures surgical case updates are secure and non-PHI by default.🔔 Instant Deployment: Works out-of-the-box with no facility IT setup, enabling ASCs to go live in days-not weeks.🔔 Total Cost & Time Reduction: Replaces manual workflows with automation, freeing up staff and eliminating compliance gaps.REAL RESULTS AT FLORIDA ASCs:A Tampa-based ASC recently saw immediate benefits after implementing OR TRAX.Read the full case study .“We are enjoying the ease of OR TRAX at the facility. It has been a great upgrade in vendor compliance, reduced paperwork for the registration team, and shortened the wait time for vendors to enter the secure unit. Essentially, we love OR TRAX.”- Sandra O., RN, BSN, CASC, ASC AdministratorIn a recent pilot across multiple Florida centers, OR TRAX achieved:- 100% vendor credential compliance for six consecutive months- Zero manual vendor check-ins, significantly reducing staff burden- Fewer delays from uncredentialed vendors or last-minute case changesLEADERSHIP SPEAKS: A MARKET READY FOR CHANGE.Todd St. Louis, Co-Founder and COO of OR TRAX, emphasized the urgency in the outpatient space:“Our rapid growth in the ASC market reflects the urgent need for better vendor management in outpatient surgery,” said St. Louis.“We're proud to help these centers boost efficiency, ensure compliance, and free their OR teams to focus on what really matters-patient care.”Check out the full press release !

