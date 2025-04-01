A&D Medical Unveils Enhanced Blood Pressure Monitors: Precision, Innovation, Connectivity

ONE TOUCH Blood Pressure Monitor

- Lorna Murphy, Sales Director for A&D MedicalMISSISSAUGA, ON, CANADA, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Over 7.5 million Canadians are affected by high blood pressure- a major risk factor for heart disease and stroke. Regular blood pressure monitoring remains essential for prevention and management. A&D Medical is dedicated to meeting this need by expanding its solutions in the market.A&D Medical is expanding its portfolio of home blood pressure monitors, making it easier for individuals to keep track of their health in the comfort of their home and take proactive steps towards a healthier future.With nearly 50 years of expertise, A&D Medical has been a trusted leader in precision blood pressure monitoring and healthcare innovation. Today, A&D Medical is thrilled to announce their enhanced product series with Clinical Grade Accuracy. These products have been designed with the consumer in mind.These new models complete A&D Medical's extensive range of home healthcare products.These advanced monitors provide a dependable and convenient solution for supporting heart health year-round, whether for managing existing conditions or enhancing overall wellness. Combining accuracy with reliability, they emphasize the importance of proactive heart care.A&D Medical's Enhanced Models include:UA-660CN ONE TOUCH: $59.99 This unit is affordably priced and perfect for consumers seeking a traditional blood pressure monitor that provides quick and accurate readings at the touch of a button. It displays the average of the last three measurements for more consistent blood pressure data, includes a wide-range cuff that fits most arms, and comes with a convenient carrying bag.UA-770CNBLE MULTI USER BLUETOOTH: $79.99 This unit is designed for consumers seeking an advanced, multi-user Bluetoothblood pressure monitor with enhanced features that ensure trusted accuracy and reliable measurements. It guarantees precise readings with integrated movement detection, reducing the risk of inaccuracies due to user movement. The monitor displays the average of the last three measurements for more consistent blood pressure data, includes a wide-range cuff that fits most arms, and comes with a convenient carrying case.UA-1040TCNBLE VOICE GUIDED BLUETOOTH: $109.99 This unit is ideal for a wide range of users, including those who are visually impaired, seeking a premium Bluetoothblood pressure monitor with advanced features and voice guidance. Audible instructions and results are available in English, Spanish, and French for enhanced accessibility. TriCheckTM minimizes the impact of individual measurement fluctuations by automating three sequential measurements and averaging them according to clinical guidelines. Users will experience accurate readings with advanced cuff fit detection, avoiding errors from incorrect cuff placement, and precise measurements with integrated movement detection, minimizing the risk of inaccurate results due to movement. It includes a wide-range cuff that fits most arms and comes with a convenient carrying case.About A&D Medical:Since 1977, A&D Medical has been at forefront of biometric monitoring solutions, offering blood pressure monitors, weight scales, activity monitors, and more for both consumers and professionals. We are dedicated to advancing connected health and biometric measurements solutions, supporting wellness and chronic condition management worldwide.A&D Medical is a division of A&D Company, Limited, a global manufacturer of measurement equipment with operations across Asia, Europe, Australia, Russia, North America, and South America. Our Canadian office is in Mississauga, ON.*Pharmacy Practice + Business and Profession Santé 2025 Survey on OTC Counselling and Recommendations (re: pharmacists)

