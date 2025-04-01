Patchmaster Expands In Atlanta With New Franchise Owner Hunter Pratt

Forensic Accountant and Former Builder's Supply Professional Brings Business Expertise and a Passion for Community Service to Central Atlanta

- Hunter Pratt, Owner, PatchMaster Central AtlantaATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PatchMaster, the leading drywall repair franchise, is proud to announce its expansion into central Atlanta, covering downtown Atlanta, Midtown, Buckhead, Brookhaven, Dunwoody, Sandy Springs, Norcross, Stone Mountain, Decatur, and surrounding areas, under the leadership of new franchise owner Hunter Pratt.Pratt brings a unique combination of financial expertise and hands-on industry experience to his new business. As a forensic accountant in the insurance industry since 2012, he has spent years managing teams, analyzing complex losses across multiple industries, and negotiating claims with insurance policyholders. Before his career in accounting, he worked at his family's builder's supply store, giving him a strong foundation in the construction industry.With experience in finance, accounting, and team management, Pratt is well-positioned to grow a successful PatchMaster franchise. He was introduced to PatchMaster through a franchise broker and was drawn to the company's low fixed-cost business model and strong franchise support system.“PatchMaster struck the perfect balance for me,” said Pratt.“Some franchises I considered were too new, lacking structure, while others were too rigid. PatchMaster offers both individuality and freedom for franchisees while maintaining an established brand with great support. It's the right fit for my long-term goals.”Beyond building a profitable business, Pratt is eager to learn the ins and outs of running a small business, provide valuable services to his community, and create job opportunities in Atlanta. His wife, Adriana, has been a strong supporter of his entrepreneurial journey, knowing his passion for business ownership has been years in the making.When he's not working, Pratt enjoys traveling both within the U.S. and internationally, exploring Atlanta with his wife and their dog, Podrick, and seeing the latest movies.“We are excited to welcome Hunter Pratt to the PatchMaster family,” said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster.“His combination of business acumen, industry experience, and leadership skills will make him a strong franchise owner. We are confident that he will provide top-tier drywall repair services to homeowners and businesses throughout central Atlanta.”PatchMaster Central Atlanta is now open and accepting clients. For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact Hunter Pratt at (404) 624-6194 or visit patchmaster/central-atlanta/ .ABOUT PATCHMASTERPatchMaster is a sought-after franchise known for its quick ramp-up period, making it accessible to aspiring business owners without prior drywall experience. The franchise offers comprehensive training, tools, and resources to equip owners with the knowledge and skills needed to run a successful business. Franchisees receive dedicated support for various aspects, including marketing, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians, and financial management.The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which comprises a population between 300,000 to 350,000, is $49,500 USD. Royalties start at nine percent, and a technology fee is included in ongoing expenses. In addition to strong margins, the ability to scale, and proven business development tools, franchisees complete training at the company's New Jersey headquarters, where industry experts teach them technical and operational skills to assist in their success.Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high-quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold over 175 territories to more than 90 franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.Visit patchmasteropportunity or call (973) 944-1192 to learn more.

